Isaiah Bond admits joining Alabama only to be coached by Nick Saban

Although Isaiah Bond is representing the Texas Longhorns at the NFL Scouting Combine, he still expressed his deep appreciation for Alabama and former coach Nick Saban during Friday's media session.

Bond, who finished his college career at Texas after spending two years with the Crimson Tide, shared his thoughts on Alabama and Saban:

“It’s all love for Alabama. At the end of the day, I was there for 2 years, I fought with my brothers,” Isaiah Bond said. “I went there for Coach Saban and I have a lot of respect and love for that guy. Going to Texas, it was just the next step. I had a great experience there and I had a great time there.”

Bond's comments show how strong his desire to play under Nick Saban was. As soon as Saban left the program, Bond transferred to Texas, where he had 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran four times for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Based on his comments on Saban, it comes as no surprise that the wide receiver was also attracted to Texas because of its head coach, Steve Sarkisian. Before becoming the Longhorns' head coach, "Sark" had a second stint as the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

In two years at Alabama, Isaiah Bond totaled 65 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns. He will be taking part in the Scouting Combine on Saturday, along with the rest of the wide receiver group.

Isaiah Bond “sure” he’ll break Xavier Worthy’s 40-yard dash record

Last year, Xavier Worthy was one of the main stories of the NFL Scouting Combine, posting a 4.21. Just a year later, another Texas wide receiver is expecting to break the record:

"I'm going to break the record tomorrow, for sure. I anticipate running 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great, I might run a 4.1," Isaiah Bond said.

The wide receiver added that he's always been among the fastest players in football:

"I've been running my whole life," Bond said. "I've been one of the fastest my whole life. So I'm going to go out there, and when practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved."

Worthy’s 4.21 time barely broke John Ross’ 4.22, set in 2017, so breaking the record just one year later would be a big surprise.

The wide receiver was a home run threat at both Alabama and Texas. He will not be the only Texas wide receiver running on Saturday, as Matthew Golden will also be on the field in Indianapolis.

