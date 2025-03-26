Isaiah Bond takes a clear stance on whether this year’s draft class can break his record 

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond is a speedy player who could be coveted by NFL teams within the first two rounds. However, he is not the only Longhorns player preparing for the 2025 NFL draft. Twenty-one Longhorns, including Bond, participated in the Texas pro day on Tuesday.

Although it is unlikely that all 21 of those players will be drafted, a significant number of them have a chance to be drafted. On Tuesday, Bond spoke with reporters after participating in the pro day. He said that he thinks the Longhorns will break the record for the most players selected from one team.

"100%, 100%. What is the record?" Bond said.

"15, Georgia, 2022," reporter Cory Mose said.

"Yeah we gonna have that, we gonna have that (laughs)," Bond said.

With 32 teams drafting across seven rounds, there are 224 draft selections made each year. As a result, one team having more than 15 players selected in the draft would be impressive. If there is a team to do it, it would be the Longhorns.

According to Pro Football Focus, 13 Longhorns are ranked within the top 224 players in this year's draft, and 14 within the top 300. However, draft rankings do not fully explain where players will go in the draft or if they will be drafted.

For example, according to Pro Football Focus, Bond is the No. 109-ranked player in the draft, but they still project him to go in the top 50. Positional needs can make some players get drafted higher than they are ranked, which could result in the Longhorns breaking the record set by Georgia in 2022.

Isaiah Bond improves on his NFL combine performance at Texas pro day

Isaiah Bond was one of several Longhorns who attended the NFL combine in late February and early March. At the combine, he had an impressive 40-yard dash, completing the event in 4.39 seconds. However, he showed significant improvement at Texas pro day, running the event in 4.35 seconds.

Bond's speed is the most appealing aspect of his game to NFL teams. His explosive speed should make him an effective route-runner at the NFL level. That and his good hands should make him a late first or early second-round pick. Because wide receiver is a highly coveted position, he is projected to be selected higher than many outlets have him ranked.

