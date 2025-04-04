“Isn’t the first it has happened at CU:" Colorado AD takes bold decision to maximize revenue as Coach Prime & Co. gear up for 2025

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, and the Colorado Buffaloes had a highly successful 2024 season. The team had its first winning season since 2016 (not counting the shortened 2020 season), achieving a 9-4 record. As a result, the team earned its first bowl game selection since 2020.

While Colorado is losing several key star players to the NFL draft this offseason, including Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, expectations are high for the team in 2025. With the team focused on qualifying for the College Football Playoff, the team is making some changes to the stadium. It is switching from natural grass to turf.

On Thursday, Colorado athletic director Rick George spoke on "Denver Sports 1043" about why the move needed to be made. He spoke about how it is challenging to grow natural grass in Colorado after October.

"This isn't something that the first time it has happened at CU, that's for one," George said. "We know the calendar for the football season's changed and everybody knows this that lives in Colorado, you don't grow grass after October until April. For us to be able to host a game if we are so fortunate to host a CFP playoff game in the middle of December, we need to have the right surface to be able to do that."

"I'd hate to be able to compete in that game and not be able to play it because our surface isn't what it needs to be. The other part of it is it allows us to have more opportunities to generate revenue and for us to host events at that stadium to increase our revenues. Again, it's going to increase the economic impact we have on our city, our state, and so it's good for everybody."

Coach Prime is signed to a five-year contract extension

While Colorado is making changes to its field, it is keeping its head coach the same. As a reward for his hugely successful 2024 season, Coach Prime signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension on March 28. The contract will keep him as the Buffaloes' head coach through the 2029 season.

While there were rumors throughout the offseason that Coach Prime could leave the team for an NFL coaching job, that no longer looks like something that will be considered soon. By signing this contract, Deion Sanders became one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

