"It allows us to be very efficient": Kalen DeBoer opens up on his rapport with Ryan Grubb as Alabama aims big in 2025

Kalen DeBoer will have veteran coach Ryan Grubb by his side as the new OC. Grubb spent a year as the Seattle Seahawks' OC before finally getting a call from his pal to join Alabama.

Grubb and DeBoer foster a long-standing relationship of over decades where they built and managed teams at Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Washington and now at Tuscaloosa. His addition comes at a major time when fans will be looking at how DeBoer looks to bring Alabama back as a formidable program in the Southeastern Conference.

"He's got this growth that he's brought with his time that he spent with the Seahawks," DeBoer said to AL.com's Ben Flanagan and Nick Kelly during an interview on Monday (Timestamp: 8:00). "So it's really cool seeing how he just kind of evolved with the staff now.

"Going back to 2007 was our first year together. We actually knew each other before then. But there's a lot of trust that you have in someone, and a lot of trust that's built up over time, and when you get the right people, it's fun to turn it over, and I felt like we got that across the board on our staff."

Last season was quite difficult for DeBoer and Alabama, where they wrapped up with a 9-4 record. It was the first time in 17 years that the team was unable to win at least 10 games.

Moreover, there was a fair chance to make the playoffs, given that the bracket was extended to 12 teams. DeBoer expects to revamp things together with Grubb.

"And having Ryan here just really takes it to another level because of how long I've known him, the experiences we've had together, and the things we've talked through. It allows us to be very efficient,” DeBoer added.

Kalen DeBoer opens up about whether he carries any superstitions

During the interview, the Alabama coach was asked when he started wearing hoodies on the field, something that was unusual until he coached at Washington.

With a cheerful smile, Kalen DeBoer joked that when his team stopped losing road games, that's when this ritual started. Well, DeBoer is not somebody who likes to carry such traditions with him.

He claims such superstitions aren't something that you carry but are built over time. He claimed that his focus was solely on how Alabama gets back to its glory days with a bunch of talented coaches on his staff and a formidable team.

