"It was a bad memory": Jeff Brohm reveals hilarious interaction with Miller Moss' GF Sofia before his Louisville commitment

Louisville Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm has a new quarterback for his program in 2025 in the form of former USC Trojan Miller Moss. But, this is not the first time that Brohm and Moss have been on the same field.

The two met during the 2023 Holiday Bowl, where the Cardinals faced the Trojans in Moss's first start in college. It was a game in which the Cardinals were easily defeated.

During ACC media days this week, Brohm shared a story about an interaction with Moss's girlfriend at the Kentucky Derby (held in Louisville) and her reaction to her boyfriend's performance in that game.

“It [the bowl] was a bad memory that you bring up. It was funny. His girlfriend, who is a very attractive young lady, they’ve been dating for a while, came in for the Derby week. We kind of were at the track together, and she brought up the game and how he played and how great he played. I finally said, ‘You know what? We were so terrible that game. Any bum could’ve completed those passes.'”

The 2023 Holiday Bowl was not Louisville's best performance. The team couldn't keep up with the Trojans, who easily secured a 42-28 victory. The defense let the Cardinals down, with Devin Neal (no relation to the running back of the same name) leading the team by recording six tackles in the loss.

With a less than stellar defense, Miller Moss was able to succeed in his first start for the team, replacing eventual number one pick of the 2024 NFL Draft Caleb Williams. He threw for 372 yards with a 70% completion rate and six touchdowns. This, without a doubt, cemented his status as the Trojans' quarterback for the 2024 season.

However, Jeff Brohm believes anyone could have achieved that performance, as the Cardinals' defense was weak.

This season, Brohm hopes that the performance from two years ago reflects what Moss can do as he becomes the team's starting quarterback.

Miller Moss on Jeff Brohm

Miller Moss also shared his thoughts on Jeff Brohm during his appearance at ACC Media Days. Regarding why he transferred to Louisville, Moss explained:

"Yeah, I mean, I think there were very specific things I was looking for, you know, in a school and an opportunity. And I think, you know, Coach Brohm, and the University of Louisville, which obviously includes the program, offered a ton of that. I think the opportunity to win and compete at a high level is certainly a part of that. And I think we have and I think we absolutely have that opportunity this year. I think the ability to develop within a pro style offense … was important to me."

The relationship between these two is strong, and Louisville has become a team that could very much challenge the top spots in the ACC if they have the right roster. Moss definitely helps in this effort, and this means he will be playing on a competitive team this season, which cannot be said for the USC Trojans.

