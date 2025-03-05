"It was a bittersweet experience": DJ Lagway left first Bowl-game with mixed feelings despite Gators' win 

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in both the Southeastern Conference and the country midway through last season after replacing the injured Graham Mertz as QB1. He led a previously inconsistent Gators team to an improbable 8-5 finish.

During Tuesday's segment of "Outta Pocket" with outspoken former Heisman winner, Robert Griffin III, the Gators quarterback revealed his feelings at Florida's Gasparilla Bowl win over the Tulane Green Wave (5:30).

"The bowl game, it was a bittersweet experience," DJ Lagway said. "Of course we got the dub and I was ecstatic about that but you know, some mistakes that I wish I could have back but you know, definitely learning lessons. And I've been hammering hard at those coverages that they brought at me and I know I'mma see a lot of it this year. So, I'm excited and ready to continue to take steps forward."

DJ Lagway went 22-of-35 for 305 yards resulting in one touchdown and two interceptions in the Gasparilla Bowl to lead the Gators to a comprehensive 33-8 win over the Green Wave.

Analyst reveals how DJ Lagway could win Heisman

DJ Lagway took to college football like a duck to water after replacing Graham Mertz. He finished the season with 1,915 passing yards on 59.9% completion resulting in 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, big things are expected of the Florida Gators and their second-year quarterback. During a February segment of "The Paul Finebaum Show," ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum broke down the circumstances under which Lagway could win the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2025.

"To win the Heisman, you obviously need a great year," Finebaum said, via MSN. "But your team needs to be in contention. You don't have to win ... If Florida is really good and rolling along in November, in position to maybe get to the playoff, then I think he (Lagway0 could have a chance. He'll play in enough marquee games."

The Florida Gators under coach Billy Napier have one of the most difficult schedules in college football with clashes against the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, and Georgia Bulldogs penciled into their calendar.

DJ Lagway will have his work cut out for him to help the Gators navigate the heavy Southeastern Conference schedule and his first season's heroics account for his favorable +2,500 odds according to BetMGM to win the Heisman Trophy in December 2025.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning leads the list at +800 to win the accolade.

