  • "It blows my mind" - Kirk Herbstreit drops bombshell on Nico Iamaleava's dad threatening Josh Heupel before QB's Tennessee exit in shocking detail

By Arnold
Published Jul 21, 2025 18:35 GMT
Kirk Herbstreit exposes Nico Iamaleava
Kirk Herbstreit exposes Nico Iamaleava's dad threatening Josh Heupel before QB's Tennessee exit in shocking details

Nico Iamaleava left Tennessee in April over a dispute on the player's NIL deal. However, some said the quarterback's exit was because Iamaleava wanted Vols coach Josh Heupel to create a better offensive line around him.

Last week, analyst Kirk Herbstreit appeared on "Try That In a Small Town" podcast and offered some surprising insights on how Iamaleava's father, Nic, reportedly told Huepel how to do his job last season.

"I've heard from close sources it was more about Nico's dad going to Josh (Heupel) back in December before they played Ohio State and he said, 'Listen, you've got to get better at offensive line, better receivers - you got to get better around him if you want us to stick around,'" Herbstreit said. "It blows my mind that a college quarterback's dad would do that to a head coach."
also-read-trending Trending
Herbstreit also said that Iamaleava continued to voice his displeasure at Heupel's coaching in the spring for not surrounding his son with enough talent.

Since Tennessee hired Heupel in January 2021, he has led the team to a 37-15 record. He was named the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year in 2022, when he guided Tennessee to an 11-2 record.

Last season, Heupel's Tennessee made it to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. However, it will be interesting to see how the Vols fare in the 2025 season without Iamaleava.

Nico Iamaleava transferred to UCLA this offseason after Tennessee exit

Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava
A week after entering the transfer portal, Nico Iamaleava transferred to UCLA on April 20. He is expected to lead the offense for the Bruins in the 2025 season.

Iamaleava played two years at Tennessee. He got the QB1 role with the Vols before the 2024 season. In his final year at Tennessee, Iamaleava recorded 2,616 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, five interceptions and three rushing TDs. Although he led the Vols to the College Football Playoff, the team lost to Ohio State in the first round.

It will be interesting to see if Iamaleava can excel at UCLA in the 2025 season.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

