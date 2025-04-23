“It can’t get worse”: CFB insider spurs on Sherrone Moore & Co. after inclusion of Bryce Underwood

Andy Staples of On3 is excited to see five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood with the Michigan Wolverines next season. Underwood was the top prospect in the nation in the class of 2024 and a steal for the Wolverines.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Underwood's arrival at Ann Arbor bolsters the team that struggled with the quarterback position since J.J. McCarthy's departure after 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have already seen enough to know that he has a better arm than every single person that threw a pass for Michigan last year," Staples said. So, it can't get worse than it was last year in terms of the passing game. It will only get better.

Ad

"There are a couple of other throws, like there are some pretty basic slants where he's just firing them in there that nobody could have done at Michigan last year. You add that into the offense, it's suddenly it's a very different offense."

Michigan ended last season with a disappointing 8-5 overall record, which was punctuated by highlight wins over Ohio State and Alabama at the end of the campaign.

Ad

Sherrone Moore's impression of Bryce Underwood's performance at the spring game

After the end of Michigan's spring game, coach Moore faced the press and gave the following take on what he saw from Bryce Underwood:

"Did well. Did well. Made some really good throws and had some things that we got to clean up and get better at,"Moore said. "But he's a continued work in progress, and he's working his tail off to do it."

Ad

He also gave this update on the relationship between Bryce Underwood and fellow quarterback Jadyn Davis:

"The competitive nature, but the relationship that they both have has been really cool to watch them in the spring compete against each other, but root for each other at the same time. So that's been super fun to watch. And both of them: Great kids, great character kids, and it's a battle that's going to go all the way into fall camp."

Ad

In his senior high school year, Underwood threw for 2,509 yards with 32 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions, while having a completion percentage of 71.8%.

Underwood already looks like the best signal-caller on Michigan's roster and he can only grow from here.

‌

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More