"It hasn't changed one bit": Clemson HC Dabo Swinney gets 100% real on adapting to college football landscape

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has seen it all over the last 16 years at the program. Swinney - the winningest coach in the conference's history with over 100 wins - spoke to ACC counterpart Bill Belichick in a sit-down interview with Rece Davis, where he looked back upon the massive changes and evolution of college football while believing nothing has changed for him.

The 55-year-old mentioned that the journey to adaptation is one of constant learning. With the changing selection committee, NCAA brass, the setup keeps on changing and the only way Swinney believes to navigate is by being inquisitive.

“You feel like you've had to change some things to embrace a new era the way college football is now. I think to be a great leader, you have to be a lifelong learner,” Swinneynsaid to Davis on Thursday night. [Timestamp - 36:55 ]

“I mean, it's just something that you do all the time. In fact, somebody was asking me about that in an earlier interview with the coach here, and I was like, you know, he's been successful because he's a lifelong learner. And I think we all are, you know, if you've had any type of consistency, you know you have to constantly learn and grow, but also think you have to have some conviction, and you can lead with conviction, or you can leave with compromise.

“I think there's two different ways to do it, and I believe what I believe. I don't apologize for being me, and we won consistently, but I think our purpose is exactly the same as it was 16 years ago. As a college football coach, it hasn't changed one bit how you go about achieving the purpose. Then those things change. Rules change. You know, there's lots of things that we can do now that 16 years ago, they put you in jail for,” he added.

Dabo Swinney awestruck by Bill Belichick's inquisitiveness

While discussing consistency and the learning curve, Dabo Swinney cited the example of Bill Belichick at ACC meetings. He mentioned that the entire coaching staff was surprised by the 8-time Super Bowl champion's inquisitiveness and humility in asking questions, despite being the most successful coach in the sport's history.

He has almost 333 wins in a career that spanned over five decades. Something that even top-tier coaches can never dream of. Swinney believes that the only thing that keeps legends like Belichick moving forward is a love for the sport and a hunger to win games. The Clemson Tigers will meet Belichick's UNC Tar Heels in the 2025 regular season in October.

