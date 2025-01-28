“It was constantly a roller coaster”: Former Alabama QB delivers verdict on Kalen DeBoer while assessing his 1st year

Kalen DeBoer had big shoes to fill after getting hired as Alabama's coach in the 2024 offseason. He succeeded the legendary Nick Saban, and many were eager to see how DeBoer would fare in his first season with the Tide.

After Alabama finished with a rather underwhelming 9-4 record in his first year, former Tide quarterback Greg McElroy gave his verdict on DeBoer.

"I think they were remarkably inconsistent from start to finish,” McElroy said on his 'Always College Football' podcast on Tuesday. “It was just constantly a roller coaster and that is something that is going to be very important for the staff to try to iron out as they continue to move forward."

McElroy graded DeBoer's debut season at Alabama while analyzing the Tide's defeat to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

“Had he won the bowl game against Michigan, I think it could have taken this grade to a different level,” McElroy said. “I also think you need to look at the penalties and you need to look at the amount of scrutiny that this team is naturally always going to receive. Overall, Year 1 grade for Kalen DeBoer, I’m giving him a B-minus.”

Alabama failed to make the College Football Playoff and was tipped as one of the most disappointing teams in the Southeastern Conference. Even star quarterback Jalen Milroe, considered a Heisman Trophy favorite at the start of the season, failed to deliver consistently.

Kalen DeBoer suggests Ty Simpson has chance to get starting QB role at Alabama next season

With Jalen Milore entering the 2025 NFL draft, Kalen DeBoer's Alabama needs a starting quarterback for next season. However, DeBoer has hinted that Ty Simpson could be in contention to lead the Tide's offense if he can step up during the spring practice.

"You certainly appreciate what he has [Simpson] done," DeBoer said on Tuesday. "Just continued to work on what he can control, and that's himself. Continued to build relationships to get ready for this chance that he has right in front of him to not just step up as a leader, because I think he's been doing that. But to have that opportunity to step in and be the quarterback."

Simpson has been at Alabama for three seasons. In the past two years, he was the backup to Milroe while also being part of the quarterback options in 2022 when Bryce Young was leading the team's offense.

Across three seasons with the Tide, Simpson has 381 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns. If he impresses DeBoer in Alabama practice, we could see Simpson leading the Tide's offense for the 2025 season.

