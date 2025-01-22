“It cost them $20 million”: Jason Whitlock highlights major reason behind Ohio State’s CFP natty win

College football analyst Jason Whitlock highlighted a key reason why the Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship, defeating Notre Dame 34-23 to win it all.

The Buckeyes entered the season with hopes of winning it all as many felt they had the best team on paper. However, Ohio State suffered a road loss to Oregon and then were stunned at home to Michigan which left many wondering if they were a good team.

However, Ohio State ended up blowing teams out in the playoffs en route to the national championship and Whitlock says the money they spent on the team was the key reason.

"Ohio State just won a national championship. Hats off, but it cost them $20 million. The NIL system just needs tweaking. Maybe it’s always been this way, where whoever spends the most money wins the championship, but it needs to be more of an even playing field," Whitlock wrote on X.

After Ohio State won it all, many people assumed that whichever college team spent the most money would win the championship in today's college football. However, Whitlock points out that Texas and Oregon spent more money than Ohio State. However, the analyst believes that spending the most, or nearly the most, gives college teams the best chance of winning it all.

Ryan Day calls Ohio State one of the best teams ever

Despite the Ohio State Buckeyes losing two games, coach Ryan Day believes this was one of their best teams.

"Just waking up this morning, just grateful that we had an opportunity to be with this team and certainly I would say that everything that came with the season and all the hard work was worth it. It was worth it. I’m proud of these guys. And again, we’ll go down in history and cement themselves as champions," Day said, via BuckeyesWire.

"I said it before, that there’s been some great teams in Ohio State history, nine who are national champs, but in the last, I think it’s 53 years, up until this game there’s only been two that have been national champs, and this is the third right here. We’re going to take some time to celebrate, enjoy it, because these guys deserve it," Day added.

Ohio State had a dominant team, and it showed during the playoffs. However, if the Buckeyes had not lost to Michigan and Oregon, they would most likely be ranked the all-time best.

