"It has to be defense first": NFL draft analyst explains what position Travis Hunter should be used at in the NFL

Travis Hunter is undoubtedly one of the biggest prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The Heisman Trophy winner established himself as a two-way star during his time at Jackson State and Colorado, playing the cornerback and wide receiver positions at an elite level.

Over the past months, there have been a lot of discussions about which position Travis Hunter will play in the NFL. Many analysts argue he should play on defense, while others believe he's better on offense. ESPN analyst Matt Miller offered his take on the debate:

“Early in the process, I said he’s a wide receiver because I think you want the ball in his hands,” Miller said. “That was my take early. I will say, having been on the road for the last month and talking to teams, my opinion has started to change because they say it’s harder to find good corners than it is good receivers."

“We have to keep that aspect in mind. It’s easier to have a package of ten plays on offense. You can’t do that on defense. Like, you can’t moonlight on defense, basically. So, I think if you’re going to let him play both ways, it has to be defense first.”

Hunter has made it known that he wants to be a two-way player in the NFL. A couple of players, including Deion Sanders, have done that in the past. However, the Heisman Trophy winner is set to redefine the role on the professional stage.

Matt Miller believes Travis Hunter can play two-way until he earns his second contract

It’s the goal of every NFL player to secure a second contract and truly capitalize on their career. For Travis Hunter, maintaining his two-way versatility until that point will be a challenge, but Mat Miller believes the former Colorado star has the talent to make it happen:

“The conditioning that he has is rare,” Miller said. “It’s raved about. I think, work ethic, the love of the game. Those things are just — he should be applauded for that in and of itself… I think he could keep it up, at least early on.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a 30-year-old Travis Hunter playing nickel corner and slot receiver but I certainly think, early in his rookie contract… You’re going to try to get your money’s worth as an NFL team. If he wants to play 2,000 snaps a season, he has shown the ability to do that."

Travis Hunter showed great versatility during his time at Colorado, getting involved in almost every snap when he was available. He was awarded the Paul Hornung Award twice for being the most versatile college football player. If he can keep it up, this will be greatly rewarded in the NFL.

