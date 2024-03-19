"It was very difficult and emotional": Trev Alberts on his decision to leave Nebraska for Texas A&M

Trev Alberts was introduced as the new Texas A&M athletic director on Monday. The seasoned administrator teams up with the Aggies after three successful years in charge of the Nebraska athletic department. He replaces Ross Bjork, who left for Ohio State, at College Station.

Albert's exit from Nebraska came as a surprise to many, especially after he had ensured the success of almost every Cornhuskers athletic program. In his first press conference on Monday, Trev Alberts commented on how difficult it is for him to leave his alma mater.

“It was very difficult and emotional, frankly. That was a difficult part of this whole transition. I wasn’t looking to leave.

"Other than my faith and my family, I owe to the University of Nebraska. … At 54 years old, you see opportunities, and Texas A&M is a remarkable place with remarkable leadership.”

Trev Alberts noted he was happy at Nebraska

Trev Alberts’ connection with Nebraska is a long one. He had his college football career as a linebacker for the Cornhuskers from 1990 to 1993, winning the Dick Butkus Award and Jack Lambert Trophy. He also earned All-American honors.

Leaving the place where he had all these legacies wasn't an easy decision. Speaking further on Monday, Albert noted that he was happy at his alma mater but the transition to Texas A&M was just meant to be.

“It has been a whirlwind. You can imagine how hard these things are, especially for someone like me and my alma mater. I was very happy at Nebraska. I believe when things happen easily and just feel right, then maybe it’s just meant to be.”

The coincidence of the March Madness schedule

The NCAA Tournament's Selection Sunday was just a day before Trev Alberts’ introduction at Texas A&M.

One of the biggest coincidences in college sports history was witnessed as the Aggies face Texas A&M in both men's and women's March Madness.

“It appears a little too coincidental to me. I’m also really excited for Coach (Joni) Taylor and Coach (Buzz) Williams. … Four great teams. It will be a little surreal and interesting to watch them compete, but the beauty is that I can’t lose.”

Alberts will have a divided heart when both games tip off in the next couple of days.

A victory for Nebraska would showcase his giant stride at the school's athletic department. However, he now has a new home at Texas A&M, whose success he will want to see, too.