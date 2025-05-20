"It was a difficult transition": $80M worth Nick Saban sets the record straight on expectations from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has commented on the team's performance under Kalen DeBoer last year. The college football legend retired from coaching on Jan. 10, 2024, and DeBoer replaced him two days later for the 2024 season. Saban, now an ESPN analyst, has a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

On Friday, Touchdown Alabama shared Saban's thoughts on whether he has any expectations for the Crimson Tide for this year.

The ESPN analyst said that he hopes the team does well. He also discussed how the team struggled last year because of the coaching transition between him and DeBoer. Touchdown Alabama's Brody Smoot transcribed the following quote.

"I don't really have an expectation," Saban said. "I know these guys are working hard to do the best they can. It was a difficult transition with the number of players that moved. New system, new people. Players in the organization had to make adjustments, so I would say that everybody's probably a lot more settled in this year, and I hope they do extremely well."

DeBoer lost several key players after he was hired, including Caleb Downs. The safety led the Crimson Tide in tackles in the 2023 season, with 107 total tackles (70 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble. On Jan. 19, 2024, Downs transferred to the Ohio State Buckeyes for his sophomore year.

Alabama finished last season with a 9-4 record and qualified for a bowl game. Players who remained after the 2023 season wanted to help DeBoer transition as the coach and compete for the Southeastern Conference title. His first season ended with a 19-13 ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan on Dec. 31, 2024.

In his second year, the coach aims to compete in the SEC and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama Crimson Tide transfer portal moves ahead of 2025 season

Kalen DeBoer has lost more key stars to the transfer portal before the 2025 season. On3 reports that 24 players have transferred out of the Crimson Tide. One of the players who left during the offseason is Justice Hayes. The running back was third in rushing yards on the team last year with 79 carries for 448 yards and seven touchdowns.

Alabama acquired 11 players from the transfer portal. One notable signing is wide receiver Isaiah Horton, who transferred out of the Miami Hurricanes after three seasons. Last year, Horton had 56 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide will try to kick off the 2025 season with a victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Aug. 30.

