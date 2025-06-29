"It ended up being like a thirty-minute voicemail": Arch Manning reveals cheerful interaction with uncle Peyton over his two-minute drill blunder

As Arch Manning prepares for his first full season as Texas’ starting quarterback, he’s not only leaning on his talent but also drawing on the support system of his uncles, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. While working on a two-minute drill this offseason, Arch ran into a snag. He reached out to Peyton for advice, and it turned into much more than a quick tip.

“I threw a pick during the two-minute drill this summer, so I texted Peyton and asked if he had any advice on how to get better in the two-minute. It ended up being like a thirty-minute voicemail,” Manning said during an interview at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana on Friday.

Peyton’s message was full of detailed pointers, including starting with a completion, having go-to plays ready, maintaining tempo and making sure everyone on the field understands the situation.

“Don’t speed up too much,” Manning recalled the advice. “It’s two-minute, but you’ve still got to take your regular drop and stuff like that.”

Arch Manning's father, Cooper, talks about his son's current NFL inspirations

While Arch Manning has people he can count on, his father, Cooper Manning, said on Wednesday that although Peyton and Eli have always been supportive, their direct involvement has been limited.

“As much as they are great influences, they weren’t around a ton,” Cooper told The Athletic on Wednesday. “I don’t think Eli ever saw Arch play a high school or college football game. He is coming in this year. Peyton would come in for a game or two occasionally.

"Arch would see them at the Manning Passing Academy and may see ’em at Mardi Gras, but that’s like five nights in a year, so it’s hard to say whether he’s like them or like someone else."

According to Cooper, Arch Manning has built his game by watching and learning from a wide range of quarterbacks outside of his uncles.

"Arch is probably just as likely to pick up a habit of Patrick Mahomes as he is of Eli with things that you just like about people and the way they handle themselves,” Cooper added. “And fortunately, anybody who watches anything can get more exposure to players they like and want to mimic.”

Arch Manning himself said during an interview at the Manning Passing Academy that he actively studies several current NFL stars.

“I watch a lot of Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, those are my guys,” Manning said Friday. “Obviously, (Patrick) Mahomes. I like to take bits and pieces from everyone and I like watching the other guys, the other great (quarterbacks).”

His first big game will come on Aug. 30 against defending national champion Ohio State on the road.

