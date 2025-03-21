"It doesn't even compare": Coach Helow speaks about biggest perk at Colorado in comparison to Alabama, Michigan & Georgia

Deion Sanders did not only focus on revamping the roster at Colorado but also brought in experienced coaches to his staff. However, one person who has been with the program longer than Coach Prime is executive chef Carl Solomon. He has been the main guy feeding the Colorado athletic department since 2019.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Deion Sanders brought in George Helow as Colorado's senior defensive coach. Together, they managed to guide the team to a 9-4 record while reaching the Alamo Bowl showdown against the BYU Cougars.

On Friday, Thee Pre Game Show Network, a portal dedicated to tracking news related to Deion Sanders, shared a post on Instagram. In the clip, fans got a glimpse into the Colorado kitchen and dining room and chef Solomon's work. Helow appeared in the video and spoke about the food at the program.

"He (chef Solomon) already knows what time it is," the senior defensive coach said. "It's the best food of any place that I've ever been. And it's not even close. Not even close. Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida State, University of Georgia, University of Michigan, it doesn't even compare to this guy right here. He takes pride in every meal that he cooks and it's the best."

Chef Solomon expressed his gratitude to Helow in the video. He then went on to show the different dishes that were cooking in the kitchen that day.

Coach Prime once revealed that he received a heartfelt from Colorado executive chef Carl Solomon

Last year during a press conference ahead of the Alamo Bowl game, Deion Sanders was asked about the culture he was building in Boulder. He used this opportunity to share a heartwarming incident involving Chef Solomon that painted a clear picture of the atmosphere in the program.

"I received a letter this morning that had me in damn tears," Coach Prime said. "From our chef, chef Carl. How he's treated. How he's adored. What the feeling that our team and staff give him. How he can't wait to get to work every morning to prepare a meal."

Sanders has raised the bar at the program since his arrival in 2023. This upcoming season will be an all-new chapter for him since both his sons and star player Travis Hunter have declared for the 2025 NFL draft. It will be interesting to see if the Buffs can silence their critics by competing for a Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

