"It fails on every single level": Joel Klatt trashes new CFB Playoff proposal amid rising pushback from SEC

Discussions about the state of the CFB Playoff continue, and Joel Klatt appears to be opposed to the so-called "5-11" model. The "5-11" proposal would see five spots reserved for conference champions, and 11 at-large bids, rounding up the 16-team field.
Understandably, big conferences like the SEC or the Big Ten would benefit from this proposal for the CFB Playoff, as their teams would be the most likely to get the at-large bids.
Speaking on Monday on the "Joel Klatt Show", the Fox Sports analyst said:
"The '5-11' model makes me want to throw up. It just, it fails on every single level to help drive the sport forward.
He seemed concerned about how this model would impact the Big 12. Klatt played for the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2000s.
“It certainly hurts the Big 12, there’s no doubt about it. But because it hurts the Big 12, it also hurts the sport. Because what would be good for college football is if we continue to have more conferences that were relevant, and if we don’t, then we’ll get basically three things.” said Klatt.
He also mentioned during the program that the CFP committee had mostly harmed the sport since its introduction in 2014.
Big 12 commissioner disagrees with Joel Klatt on new CFB Playoff proposal
In contrast to Joel Klatt's take on the CFB Playoff proposal, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark let the press know why he believes the system can bring parity to college football.
“I like 16. More access is better for the Big 12, for sure. But I’m also about fairness, and there’s been a lot of conversations out there about AQs and from where I sit, and I know I speak for our coaches and ADs, we want to earn it on the field.
“I’m adamant about that. I think a 5-11 format does that. It’s fair. It’s what our fans want. They don’t want an invitational. They want a true playoff system. We have that now,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said.
Regardless, it's easy to see for anyone who follows the sport that over the last few years, the scales of power have tilted in the Big Ten's and SEC's way. 5-11 might not be the perfect solution for the Big 12, but it keeps them in the same conversation as the other leagues and helps them remain relevant.
