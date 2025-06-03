"It fails on every single level": Joel Klatt trashes new CFB Playoff proposal amid rising pushback from SEC

By Andrés Linares
Modified Jun 03, 2025 02:20 GMT
NFL: Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympic Athletes - Source: Imagn
NFL: Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympic Athletes - Source: Imagn

Discussions about the state of the CFB Playoff continue, and Joel Klatt appears to be opposed to the so-called "5-11" model. The "5-11" proposal would see five spots reserved for conference champions, and 11 at-large bids, rounding up the 16-team field.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Understandably, big conferences like the SEC or the Big Ten would benefit from this proposal for the CFB Playoff, as their teams would be the most likely to get the at-large bids.

Speaking on Monday on the "Joel Klatt Show", the Fox Sports analyst said:

"The '5-11' model makes me want to throw up. It just, it fails on every single level to help drive the sport forward.
Ad

He seemed concerned about how this model would impact the Big 12. Klatt played for the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2000s.

“It certainly hurts the Big 12, there’s no doubt about it. But because it hurts the Big 12, it also hurts the sport. Because what would be good for college football is if we continue to have more conferences that were relevant, and if we don’t, then we’ll get basically three things.” said Klatt.
Ad

He also mentioned during the program that the CFP committee had mostly harmed the sport since its introduction in 2014.

Big 12 commissioner disagrees with Joel Klatt on new CFB Playoff proposal

In contrast to Joel Klatt's take on the CFB Playoff proposal, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark let the press know why he believes the system can bring parity to college football.

Ad
“I like 16. More access is better for the Big 12, for sure. But I’m also about fairness, and there’s been a lot of conversations out there about AQs and from where I sit, and I know I speak for our coaches and ADs, we want to earn it on the field.
“I’m adamant about that. I think a 5-11 format does that. It’s fair. It’s what our fans want. They don’t want an invitational. They want a true playoff system. We have that now,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said.

Regardless, it's easy to see for anyone who follows the sport that over the last few years, the scales of power have tilted in the Big Ten's and SEC's way. 5-11 might not be the perfect solution for the Big 12, but it keeps them in the same conversation as the other leagues and helps them remain relevant.

About the author
Andrés Linares

Andrés Linares

Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.

Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.

His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.

Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications