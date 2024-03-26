"It feels and looks like my team": Texas HC Steve Sarkisian makes confident remarks for Longhorns ahead of 2024 CFB season

Steve Sarkisian was hired by Texas ahead of the 2021 season with the objective to rebuild the program and return the Longhorns back to the pinnacle of college football. Four years into the job at the Forty Acres, it's evident that the coach is fulfilling the goals of the program.

Last season, the Longhorns won the Big 12 championship and reached the College Football Playoff. Ahead of their transition to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, Sarkisian has expressed confidence in his team, expressing their readiness for the upcoming season.

“It feels and looks like my team,” Sarkisian said. “The way the players talk, the way they act, what they look like, the way they move, how we practice — the speed, the tempo — all those things meant, ‘Okay, now we’re about ready to go. This is what it’s supposed to look like.’”

Steve Sarkisian is happy with team composition

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas v Washington

Without a doubt, Texas has one of the deepest rosters in college football ahead of the 2024 season.

Steve Sarkisian is aware that the team bow has a strong depth chart on both sides of the ball, which positions them for something big next season.

“I think we have really good length, even at our skill position spots. Good length, we’ve got good speed. I think we have a good size internally. I think we’ve got quarterbacks that can make the throws when necessary.”

“I think we’ve got versatile players at positions where you need versatility, whether it’s tight end, linebacker, safety, Star. The runners are all versatile players — they can catch, they can run, they can run with speed, they can run with power.”

It has been a pretty tough journey, but Texas seems to have found its way back to the pinnacle of college football. Steve Sarkisian has done well to transform the Longhorns back to being a powerhouse in the landscape, with fans waiting to see how far they will go.

Will Steve Sarkisian lead Texas to the national title?

Following the growth Texas has experienced in the last few years, the national title is just a matter of when for the program. Most analysts opine that the Longhorns could be a national title contender for the next couple of years.

The Longhorns are not expected to struggle in their first season in the SEC. Many analysts see them winning the conference championship as early as next season. That makes them one of the top contenders in a 12-team College Football Playoff.