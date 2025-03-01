“It fell off a cliff”: CFB Insider Greg McElroy breaks down Florida State’s offense and changes under Gus Malzahn

The Florida State Seminoles had arguably the most disastrous season of any team in college football this past year. After winning the ACC Championship in 2023 and finishing the season with a 13-1 record, they were projected by most experts to contend for the ACC again in 2024.

Ad

It seemed like a reasonable prediction, as the Seminoles dominated in 2023 and brought in a new QB in DJ Uiagalelei. However, things went incredibly poorly for the Seminoles this past season. Uiagalelei played poorly and then got injured, and as a result, the Seminoles finished the season with a 2-10 (1-7 ACC) record.

CFB insider Greg McElroy discussed the Florida State Seminoles and what fans should expect next season on Friday's episode of "Always College Football." He praised the team for bringing in Gus Malzahn as their new offensive coordinator.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Let's start on offense though because that's where I'm most optimistic because if you look at the offense last year, it fell off a cliff. To look at what they were two years ago, offensively to what they were last season. They were 132nd in the country on offense last year. They averaged 2.85 yards per carry on offense. The Florida State Seminoles, you heard that right, they averaged 2.85 yards per carry." [1:30]

Ad

"What does Gus Malzahn do as well as anybody? He creates advantages in the run games. That's what he's done all the way dating back to his time in Springdale High School in Arkansas, to Arkansas, to Auburn (and beyond). Gus Malzahn's always going to make running the football a priority. That's what he does. He's one of the best in the country at it."

Ad

Greg McElroy then went on to praise Florida State for identifying their biggest weakness from last year and addressing it.

"So, identifying the weaknesses of last year's team and their inability to run the football. You went out and got a guy who has long excelled creating big yardage and a lot of points because of his run schemes. I love the marriage that Gus Malzahn is going to have with his new QB."

Ad

Ad

Gus Malzahn can use continuity to help Florida State's rushing game

Heading into next season, Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn does not need to worry about the chemistry of his running backs. All of his top options are returning from last season, including Kam Davis and Roydell Williams.

As a result, all the running backs will be familiar with the offensive scheme. This should help Malzahn implement his rushing scheme quicker than if there were several transfers coming in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.