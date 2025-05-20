"It is garbage": Fans disapprove Tennessee's potential $200 million future deal with apparel giant rejecting Nike

Fans reacted as apparel giant Adidas reportedly wants to become the exclusive apparel sponsor of the University of Tennessee athletics. According to insider sources cited by Richard G. West, the brand has offered a 10-year contract worth over $200 million as it looks make headway in creating its image in collegiate sports.

UT hasn't confirmed the deal publicly, but if the reported terms hold true, Tennessee may soon wear stripes instead of Nike's checks.

Tennessee fans, though, voiced their disapproval for the move. One didn't mince words, saying:

“No, hate Adidas gear, it is garbage. Don’t like the company Nike, but they make superior gear compared to Adidas, and Under Armour is better too.”

Many feel disappointed that the Vols could walk away from their Nike affiliations. Tennessee’s reputation also took hits from outside the fan base.

One user posted:

“2nd rate apparel company for a second rate Athletic department.”

"This is another L for UL," another fan wrote.

"Every time someone signs a new deal w adidas, they’re the “face of the brand,” one took a jab at the brand.

"Make Tennessee the face of their brand??? Lmao gtfo," another posted.

Adidas' deal with Tennessee is a bold move to capture market share in college sports

With its latest deal, Adidas is attempting to reclaim the market share of college sports apparel, largely dominated by players like Nike and Under Armor. It's not the first time such a move is happening in college sports and one involving the Vol Nation.

In 2015, Tennessee transitioned from Adidas to Nike. At the time, an eight-year deal valued at around $35 million was struck. The deal was amended, and it now lasts until the 2026 season.

Adidas has already made a move in college sports, signing a 10-year partnership with Texas Tech in 2024, which includes $50 million in total product allotment, according to On3.

Meanwhile, Nike and Under Armor have also intensified their presence in college sports. Nike has deals in place with top programs like Alabama, Texas, Georgia and Clemson, while Under Armor is in business with Notre Dame, with whom they signed a nearly $100 million deal a few years ago.

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

