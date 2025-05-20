"It is garbage": Fans disapprove Tennessee's potential $200 million future deal with apparel giant rejecting Nike

Fans reacted as apparel giant Adidas reportedly wants to become the exclusive apparel sponsor of the University of Tennessee athletics. According to insider sources cited by Richard G. West, the brand has offered a 10-year contract worth over $200 million as it looks make headway in creating its image in collegiate sports.
UT hasn't confirmed the deal publicly, but if the reported terms hold true, Tennessee may soon wear stripes instead of Nike's checks.
Tennessee fans, though, voiced their disapproval for the move. One didn't mince words, saying:
“No, hate Adidas gear, it is garbage. Don’t like the company Nike, but they make superior gear compared to Adidas, and Under Armour is better too.”
Many feel disappointed that the Vols could walk away from their Nike affiliations. Tennessee’s reputation also took hits from outside the fan base.
One user posted:
“2nd rate apparel company for a second rate Athletic department.”
"This is another L for UL," another fan wrote.
"Every time someone signs a new deal w adidas, they’re the “face of the brand,” one took a jab at the brand.
"Make Tennessee the face of their brand??? Lmao gtfo," another posted.
"Plz God NO!!!!!!!," one fan said.
Adidas' deal with Tennessee is a bold move to capture market share in college sports
With its latest deal, Adidas is attempting to reclaim the market share of college sports apparel, largely dominated by players like Nike and Under Armor. It's not the first time such a move is happening in college sports and one involving the Vol Nation.
In 2015, Tennessee transitioned from Adidas to Nike. At the time, an eight-year deal valued at around $35 million was struck. The deal was amended, and it now lasts until the 2026 season.
Adidas has already made a move in college sports, signing a 10-year partnership with Texas Tech in 2024, which includes $50 million in total product allotment, according to On3.
Meanwhile, Nike and Under Armor have also intensified their presence in college sports. Nike has deals in place with top programs like Alabama, Texas, Georgia and Clemson, while Under Armor is in business with Notre Dame, with whom they signed a nearly $100 million deal a few years ago.
