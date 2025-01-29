“It was a great experience”: UNC HC Bill Belichick opens up about learning new things at Washington with Jedd Fisch

North Carolina's Bill Belichick spoke with Pat McAfee on Wednesday about his experience spending a week with Jedd Fisch and the Washington Huskies during their last spring practice. The coach said that the experience had greatly informed what he wants to do now with the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

"I learned a lot this year and it was a great experience ... Spending time in Washington with Jedd Fisch showed me just how exciting college football is," he said.

The coach highlighted how different the relationship between player and coach is in the NFL and college football, with the bond being closer in the latter. Fisch was the quarterbacks coach of the New England Patriots for a season under Bill Belichick in 2020.

What Jedd Fisch had to say about Bill Belichick coming to Washington's spring practice in 2024

At the time, Bill Belichick coming to the University of Washington to join the Huskies for a week of practice, was a big deal. Back then, Fisch told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman:

"He is fully invested in our program. When we were at Arizona, I would get emails or calls from Bill and he would give me things that he saw in our film. He watched our film every week. He would give me a whole rundown of certain things to look at and think about, which was just incredible."

When asked how his players felt about it, he said:

"I think the players are extremely excited about the opportunity to hear from a guy that has won eight Super Bowls."

What certainly few people would have seen coming back then is the fact that Belichick would become a college coach. If anything, this interview shows Belichick's continued commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels despite constant rumors of him wishing to join an NFL franchise.

