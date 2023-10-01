“It was gut-wrenching" - LSU's Brian Kelly expresses disappointment after a frustrating Week 5 loss against Ole Miss

Brian Kelly couldn't believe what he saw in the Week 5 clash as No. 13 LSU Tigers faced off against No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels. The anticipation was sky-high as LSU, who are leading the SEC West, aimed to maintain their undefeated conference record.

However, the Ole Miss Rebels had different plans. They secured a 55-49 victory in a game that witnessed 1,343 yards of combined offense.

In his post-game conference, LSU head coach Brian Kelly poured out his emotions. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"It was gut-wrenching. It was a difficult loss," said Kelly.

Expand Tweet

The defeat marked LSU's second stumble of the season. This has certainly left Kelly grappling with the highs and lows of an intense battle. Kelly didn't shy away from addressing defensive lapses. He expressed deep frustration at missed opportunities. He said:

"We were in position, and we didn’t make the play."

Brian Kelly didn't like the way the game was played

The fans were on the edge of their seats as LSU clashed with Ole Miss in the high-stakes encounter. This face-off marked the first top-20 matchup between these rivals since the final year of Eli Manning's time as a Rebel in 2003.

However, the nostalgia didn't translate to victory for LSU as Ole Miss posted a 55-49 win. This certainly left the LSU Tigers and coach Brian Kelly disappointed. Kelly, reflecting on the nail-biting encounter, remarked:

“If you like a lot of points, I guess, you like the game. I didn't like it, particularly. It's not the way I like to play football, but hats off to Ole Miss. They made a couple of plays at the end that they needed to and deserved to win.”

The game was an offensive treat for fans with both teams trading blows in a scoring frenzy. Ole Miss Rebels had an impressive 389 passing yards and 322 rushing yards. On the other hand, LSU countered with 414 passing yards and 223 rushing yards.

Despite the setback, the LSU Tigers maintain their position atop the SEC West. LSU will now gear up for their next battle against Missouri.