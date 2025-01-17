Ohio State coach Ryan Day has built a reputation for developing NFL-ready talent. On Dec. 25, 2023, Marvin Harrison Jr. suited up for the Buckeyes one last time against the Michigan Wolverines.

Although Harrison was expected to play in the Cotton Bowl that year, he did not. Known for his dominance on the field, Harrison’s decision to enter the NFL Draft was a topic reviewed by Coach Day.

͏Ryan Day discussed Harrison’s choice in July 2024 on "The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast":

“You know Marvin had to make a decision you know he decided that you know he was going to go take the next step,” Day said (8:30 mark).

“I think it was hard for him by the way you know really yeah I mean not to put his stuff out there but I mean nobody's been in the building more than him the last month.”

Ha͏rrison, the No. 4 pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL draft, had a solid rookie season. He recorded 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per catch. While those numbers are respectable, they fell short of the high expectations set for him.

Comparisons were inevitable, particularly with his father, Marvin Harrison Sr., and other rookies like Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers, who had more receiving yards.

Despite facing challenges — including a concussion and inconsistent chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray — Harrison displayed flashes of brilliance. He posted two 100-yard games and played pivotal roles in wins against the Rams and Dolphins. His final two games showcased significant growth, with 159 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches.

Ryan Day prepares for a tough challenge against Notre Dame in CFP Final

With the College Football Playoff Championship looming, Ohio State's Ryan Day is focused on meticulous preparation for the showdown against Notre Dame on Monday. Coming off a 28-14 victory over Texas in the Cotton Bowl, the Buckeyes are aiming to claim their ninth national title.

Speaking to the media͏, Ryan emphasized the importance of resetting for the big game.

“We're excited about preparation and just like you know we've said this that be our fourth time here now doing this you know in the college football playoffs you know we have to wipe the slate clean and have a great week of preparation so uh we brought the team back,” he said. (00:30 mark)

The team’s return to practice is aimed at sharpening their efficiency and focus. Day praised Notre Dame’s ability to capitalize on turnovers.

“This is a team here that we're about to play against that has been unbelievably creating turnovers and then um you know creating scores after their turnovers,” Day said. (2:20 mark)

“Effi͏cien͏cy is goin͏g to be ͏something tha͏t we’ve got t͏o do a much͏ bet͏te͏r j͏ob of in th͏is game͏ ͏i͏f we’re going͏ t͏o win it.”

