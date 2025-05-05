"It helped me develop tremendously": When Bryce Young shared how Mac Jones helped him at Alabama

In Bryce Young’s true freshman season at Alabama in 2020, Mac Jones was the starting quarterback. It was Jones’ third season in Tuscaloosa, succeeding Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback and leading the Crimson Tide to the national championship that season.

Ad

Following the departure of Mac Jones to the NFL, Bryce Young became Alabama's starting quarterback in 2021. Young went on to have an outstanding season with the Crimson Tide that earned him the Heisman Trophy.

Ahead of the Heisman ceremony in New York in December 2021, Young explained Jones's influence in his freshman season at Alabama. The quarterback shared the impact the senior had on his growth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’ve learned a lot from Mac,” Young said. “Being a freshman, new to college, Mac being there and being such an experienced, veteran leader, having the amazing season like he did, for that being my intro to college football, I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to the sport.

Ad

Trending

“For him to have all the success that he did and the team to have all the success that they did last year, for me to be able to sit back and get a front-row seat to what it took behind the scenes, to see all the preparation, all the hard work, the attitude and leadership that that group had, that Mac had, for me to understand the standard that we set at the university, it helped me develop tremendously.”

Ad

Bryce Young shared his experience playing under Nick Saban

Speaking further ahead of the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Bryce Young detailed the experience playing under the leadership of Nick Saban at Alabama. Young established himself as one of the best quarterbacks to have ever played under the coach at Alabama that season.

“Being under Coach Saban and learning from him, that’s someone who’s the greatest coach to do it,” Young said. “He’s seen everything, been in every situation, understands everything.

Ad

“Whether it’s him calling you into his office and talking about how you carry yourself or talking Xs and Os on the field about little tips about coverage things, protection things. “He’s someone who is super wise, has all the knowledge in the world.”

Bryce Young's Alabama career ended with 8,356 passing yards and 80 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Aside from the Heisman Trophy, Young also won several individual awards, including the Maxwell Award, Manning Award, Davey O'Brien Award and a couple of others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!