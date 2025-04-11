"It hit me very hard": Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders gets blunt about postpartum struggles

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders gave birth to a son, Snow, on Aug. 2 last year. Since then, she has often shared her experiences about being a mother and the challenges that come with parenting.

In an episode of the "Baller Alert, Inc." podcast that was released on Friday, Sanders opened up about the struggles of her postpartum.

"It's real," Sanders said. "I didn't really think that it was that real, because I was like, 'Oh, I have a lot of help, so I don't think I'll be going through it.' Baby, it hit me hard. It hit me very hard. I had so much help, and I still have so much help and it's still thoughts that, 'Why do I think like this?'

"Even in the very beginning, I'm like, 'I feel I should be happier, me having a new baby. Why do I feel like this?' The different emotions that I had, its very real and no one really tells you how to deal with them. No one tells you that a lot of stuff you feel is not real.

She continued:

"No one tells you that a lot of the thoughts that you think about it's not real. It's just, this is your emotions and hormones trying to get back in tact. So, you feel things. I felt things a hundred times more, stuff that I probably wouldn't even care about. It's like, it stays in my mind. And I've never been that type of person, so it's very real."

Sanders went on to explain the different emotions that she felt during her postpartum, despite having help from close friends and family. She also said that she had to let go of her old persona, since she will always be a mother from now onwards.

Deiondra Sanders is the eldest of Coach Prime's five children. He also became a grandfather for the first time when Sanders gave birth to Snow, exactly 57 years after he was born.

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders appears to hit out at fiancé Jacquees' family in cryptic tweet

Deiondra Sanders (L) and Jacquees - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, Deiondra Sanders posted a cryptic tweet potentially aiming shots at her fiancé Jacquees' family for not spending time with their son Snow.

"It’s really sad to see family choose to NOT spend time with their grandson or nephew based off the hate for their mother. I’m so thankful for the family I have. I love Snow so much and will always protect him." Deiondra tweeted.

Per reports, Deiondra and Jacquees' relationship has come under the scanner after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram a few weeks ago. While there are no confirmed reports about their breakup, it appears that their relationship has been strained for the past month or so.

Deiondra is likely to be in Boulder to cheer for her father when Colorado begins its 2025 season.

