"It hit people in varying degrees": Lincoln Riley breaks silence on viral USC food poisoning reports affecting players & staff

USC coach Lincoln Riley's Trojans lost 34-32 to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 5 of college football action. The loss dropped the Trojans to a 4-1 record this season.There was speculation in the media that Riley's team had to deal with a team-wide food poisoning incident before the game against the Fighting Illini, which affected them during the game. During his weekly news conference, Riley confirmed the speculation about some of his players and staff suffering from food poisoning before the game. “We had a few guys that didn’t feel well,” Lincoln Riley said. “I don’t know how in-depth I want to get into it, to be honest. We had a few guys that didn’t feel 100 percent. I’ll put it that way. It hit people in varying degrees. It’s just part of road ball. It’s part of road ball. There are no excuses. We’re not an excuse-making program, and we’re not going to start now.”Riley further refuted the claims that the food poisoning was a team-wide event and refused to use it as an excuse for the Trojans' first loss of the season. “There was a few guys. Again, we had people that had varying symptoms, but there was a few people that didn’t feel their best… Just a few people,” Riley said. “I don’t want to make it out like we had some widespread thing where it was 50 people with food poisoning. &quot;That’s not what it is. We had a few people and a few staff members that didn’t feel in tip-top shape. It is what it is. You’ve got to deal with it.”Luckily for Lincoln Riley, the team has a bye week before crucial clashes against the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the toughest part of their season.Lincoln Riley blasted for loss by CFB insiderDespite Lincoln Riley's confirmation that some of his players suffered from food poisoning, during Tuesday's segment of the &quot;Tunnel Vision&quot; show, 247Sports analyst Ryan Abraham blasted the USC Trojans for losing to the Illinois Fighting Illini. &quot;Inexcusable loss for USC,&quot; Abraham said. &quot;This was not a game that the Trojans should have lost.&quot;Were there things going against USC? Like Kamari Ramsey getting food poisoning and being out, losing your starting centre during the game. Yes. Adversity happens, especially on the road. [But] this is still the same [Illinois] team that got absolutely pummeled by Indiana the week before.&quot;Despite the criticism leveled at the Trojans, Lincoln Riley's team is third in the country in total offense (565 yards per game), behind only the Florida State Seminoles (600 yards) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (573 yards).