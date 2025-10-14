“It hurts me to say it”: Stephen A. Smith applauds Penn State’s tough call to fire James Franklin despite massive buyout

Penn State’s decision to fire James Franklin on Sunday was surprising to many as the Nittany Lions reached the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2024. However, analysts like Stephen A. Smith is in favor of the move, given the school's collapse from a 3-0 start to 3-3 following Week 7 of the 2025 season.

Ad

“It hurts me to say it because I’m incredibly supportive of Black coaches, but I know this was 100% completely justified,” Smith said (via On3). “You cannot be 4-21 against top-10 opponents if you are the coach at Penn State. You cannot be 1-18 against top-10 Big Ten teams.”

“I know that you made it to the national College Football Playoff last year. I get all of that, but when you’re losing as 20-point favorites in back-to-back games, when you lose on your home turf to Northwestern, you have really sunk.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Penn State - Source: Imagn

Franklin’s buyout ranges between $48 million and $50 million, according to Front Office Sports. His contract requires him to find another position in coaching or broadcasting, and if his new salary is less than the $8 million annually owed through 2031, Penn State would have to cover the difference.

Ad

Smith praised PSU for making this money gamble.

“Not only was the firing appropriate, here’s where I want to applaud Penn State for making this decision,” Smith said. “It says a lot when you letting the cat go and you still willing to give him $49.7 million.

“What you’re saying is, ‘Listen, damn it, we ain’t there. And you know what? We can’t accept this. And no matter how much money it cost us, we’re gonna correct this error.’”

Ad

On3’s Pete Nakos said the Nittany Lions would pay Franklin’s buyout in monthly installments.

Steve Sarkisian shares his reaction to James Franklin's firing

Penn State entered the season ranked No. 2 nationally, just behind No. 1 Texas. Both programs later tumbled out of the AP Top 25 following early-season struggles.

Steve Sarkisian's Texas fought back and climbed back into the rankings at No. 21 following a 23-6 win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Meanwhile, James Franklin’s Penn State suffered a 22-21 loss to Northwestern, marking its third straight defeat.

Ad

Sarkisian spoke about the challenge of in-season coaching changes in the college football following Franklin's firing.

"The biggest thing I think about when I see coaches getting fired during the season,” Sarkisian said. “I think about the players, because they signed up to play for a coach.

“Three weeks ago, 15 days ago, [Penn State's] a play away from being a top two team, arguably the number one team in the country and today [James Franklin] is no longer the head coach. So that should just tell you about the business that we're in."

Texas is 4-2 after Week 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More