"It was an illegal push" - Former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn walks down memory lane accusing USC of cheating as Caleb Williams stumbles in Week 7

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn is reigniting controversy. Remembering the infamous USC-Notre Dame matchup from 2005 on Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff," Quinn said the Fighting Irish would have won the game hadn't it been for USC's "illegal push," famously known as the "Bush Push."

It looks like it was a hard loss for Quinn to take, as it has been nearly two decades. The memory of that night still lingers, where USC secured a win thanks to a contentious play where running back Reggie Bush pushed quarterback Matt Leinart over the goal line.

However, one faction of fans still believes that the claim by Brady Quinn isn't without merit. NCAA football rules clearly state:

“The runner shall not grasp a teammate, and no other player of his team shall grasp, push, lift, or charge into him to assist him in forward progress.”

As USC and Notre Dame squared off again in South Bend on Saturday, Quinn, now a Fox college football commentator, revisited the incident with former USC QB Matt Leinart. He still seemed frustrated with the 2005 loss, stating:

"It was an illegal push! We should've won that!"

The "Bush Push" could have been interpreted as a violation, which would have potentially altered the outcome of the game.

Caleb Williams falters against Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Week 7 was kind of a seismic shock to college football fans. USC's golden boy, Caleb Williams, suffered a dramatic stumble against No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Trojans were on a six-game winning streak this season before the 48-20 loss.

Caleb Williams is currently the No. 1 contender for Heisman this season. As usual, fans expected a star-studded performance from their favorite. However, this was not the case in the face-off with Notre Dame.

The defensive line of the Fighting Irish proved to be the Achilles heel for Caleb Williams. USC’s QB threw a shocking three interceptions. Fans, accustomed to Williams' top performances over the past two seasons, were quite discontent.

The struggle of Caleb Williams was quite uncharacteristic. Before the game, his stats were—1,822 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes. He touched his peak against Colorado in Week 5, boasting 403 passing yards and six TD passes.

The Trojans' defense has been grappling with challenges throughout the season. It was the offense that was getting them over the line until now. Williams is typically a calm and composed athlete but looked under pressure throughout the game.

Caleb Williams was sacked six times. It was a challenge to deliver the passes needed to push USC further on the scoreboard. This was his worst performance of the season—199 passing yards and just one TD.

The USC Trojans would want to leave Week 7 behind them as quickly as possible. USC must regroup and shake off this unexpected setback as it braces for a clash against Utah in Week 8.