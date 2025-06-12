"It is an issue for him" - CFB analyst reveals major weaknesses Cade Klubnik must fix before Clemson's season-opener vs. LSU

Cade Klubnik will be entering his senior year at Clemson in the 2025 season. The quarterback has established himself as one of the finest passers on the college circuit. On Wednesday, analyst Trevor Sikkema pointed out some weaknesses in Klubnik's game ahead of his fourth year with the Tigers.

"At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he would rank in the 32nd and 7th percentiles, respectively," Sikkema wrote about Klubnik in his column for PFF. "Height appears to be an issue for him, as he sometimes throws on his toes to see over the line of scrimmage and aid the ball's flight path. That causes some inconsistencies with accuracy.

Sikkema added that Klubnik's accuracy dips when his footwork isn't "reset on on-the-run throws."

"Cleaning up his fundamentals to make sure he is getting the most out of his arm strength in all situations would round out an otherwise very impressive initial scouting report," Sikkema wrote.

Klubnik committed to Clemson in 2022 and got the starting QB role in 2023.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has put faith in Klubnik in the past two seasons and the quarterback has not disappointed. However, it will be interesting to see if Klubnik can lead the Tigers all the way to the national title next season.

Clemson will begin its 2025 season against Brian Kelly's LSU on Aug. 30.

Cade Klubnik led Clemson to the College Football Playoff last season

Cade Klubnik led Clemson to the College Football Playoff for the first time in three years last season. However, the Tigers lost to Texas in the first round of the expanded 12-team playoffs.

Klubnik completed 308 of 486 passes for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He also posted 463 yards and seven touchdowns on 119 carries, leading the program to a 10-4 record.

Klubnik also won the ACC Championship Game MVP award last season.

It will be interesting to see if Klubnik can lead Clemson back to the playoffs next season.

