"It has more juice than it did before": CFB insider predicts aftermath of Thomas Castellanos' big swipe at Alabama

College football analyst J.D. Pickell of On3, likes what Thomas Castellanos said about Alabama.

Castellanos transferred to Florida State from Boston College to be the team's starting quarterback. The Seminoles open their season against Alabama, and Castellanos called out Alabama, which Pickell is a fan of.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

"Are we sure we want to go down this path? Let's keep it all in house," Pickell said (2:00). "Let's speak softly, maybe we say something like that in the team room to our guys, or the locker room... Him saying this, he has to prove it and back it up. I love the confidence.

"Also, I love that the entire locker room has to meet the intensity, there is extra pressure on his teammates to back up Thomas Castellanos... It has more juice than it did before... I think it could bode well for Florida State."

It was a bold comment, but Pickell thinks that could help Florida State be even more fired up for the game and come out firing on all cylinders.

The Seminoles are coming off a terrible 2-10 season, and Castellanos is hoping FSU is ready to go in Week 1.

Florida State opens its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Florida State's Thomas Castellanos takes aim at Alabama

Florida State is a 12.5-point underdog in Week 1 against Alabama, but the Seminoles have confidence in their group.

Ahead of the season opener against Alabama, quarterback Thomas Castellanos took aim at Alabama, as he doesn't think they are as good anymore.

“I’m excited, man,” Castellanos said to On3. “People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.

“And then the ACC. I feel like I tore the ACC up by my damn self for the last two years, and now I’m with a squad. I hope people don’t think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can’t just sit back in zone coverage and watch me.”

Castellanos threw for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions last season at Boston College.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.