"It just hurt watching": Ohio State safety Caleb Downs shares honest feelings after seeing Alabama failing under Kalen DeBoer

Alabama’s 31-17 loss to Florida State in Saturday’s season opener has gone down as one of the biggest letdowns of the 2025 season. The shocking loss also struck a nerve with former Crimson Tide safety Caleb Downs.“It definitely hurt watching that game, just because my class is the one that’s playing now,” Downs said on &quot;Downs 2 Business&quot; podcast on Friday. “Everybody expected them to play at a high level, everybody expected them to win that game. It just hurt watching.”While his old school stumbled, Downs helped his Ohio State squad secure a 14-7 win over Texas on Saturday.Downs initially committed to Alabama on July 27, 2022 over offers from Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State, but he later entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 17, 2023 following Nick Saban's retirement.Another factor was Kalen DeBoer’s decision not to retain Travaris Robinson, who later joined Kirby Smart’s Georgia staff. Instead of staying in-state with the Bulldogs, Downs chose Ryan Day’s Ohio State, where he went on to celebrate the national championship in 2024.Nick Saban questions Alabama’s mindset after opening lossFollowing years of dominance under Nick Saban, Alabama fans found little satisfaction in an 9-4 record during Kalen DeBoer’s first season in 2024. Hopes for a stronger 2025 start quickly soured after a 14-point Week 1 loss to unranked Florida State.Saban had voiced strong confidence in DeBoer before the season, but he said that he was puzzled by Alabama’s sudden shift in momentum against FSU.“I do think there was something in that game that was tough to understand in my opinion,” Saban said on the &quot;Pat McAfee Show&quot; on Friday. “Alabama looked great going down the field on the first drive.&quot;Florida State goes right down the field and scores, and then the whole sort of psychological disposition of Alabama’s team changed for what reason I don’t know. Was it anxiety? Was it expectation?”However, Saban expressed optimism that Alabama, like many programs, has the chance to rebound quickly from Week 1. The Crimson Tide will get that opportunity Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium when they host Louisiana-Monroe.