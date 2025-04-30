"It was kind of magical": Rich Rodriguez recalls the Pat White era in West Virginia

By Andrés Linares
Modified Apr 30, 2025 23:27 GMT
NCAA Football: Meineke Car Care Bowl-West Virginia vs North Carolina - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Meineke Car Care Bowl-West Virginia vs North Carolina - Source: Imagn

Rich Rodriguez is on his second stint as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His first stint was from 2001 until 2007, which coincided with Pat White's years as the starter for the then-Big East school. In his four years at the school, White was twice the Big East Offensive Player of the Year and three times a first-team All-Big East selection.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on Wednesday with CBS' Josh Pate, the veteran head coach reminisced about this era for the Mountaineers, highlighting what made that team successful:

"It was kind of magical, but the formula was still the same that we believe today. Find really good players that play really hard and care more about the team success than the individual success."

Pat White is currently back with the program. He was brought in as an assistant coach by Rich Rodriguez when he returned to Morgantown.

Ad

White's emphasis is on working the quarterback room for the Mountaineers. His previous coaching job was as an offensive assistant for the Los Angeles Chargers between 2022 and 2023.

What's Rich Rodriguez's link with the West Virginia Mountaineers?

Rich Rodriguez is a Mountaineer through and through. He started his football journey as a defensive back for West Virginia between 1981 and 1984.

Rodriguez's coaching journey also started at the school, where he was a student assistant for the 1985 season. He has returned to Morgantown three times: in 1989 as an outside linebackers coach, between 2001 and 2007 as a head coach, and in 2025 back again in charge of the program.

Ad

Not only has Rodriguez spent considerable time with the program, but he has also brought success. He won four Big East championships in his first stint with the school (2003-2005, 2007). He was also named the Big East coach of the year twice (2003, 2005).

Rodriguez now faces the challenge of bringing back the program to its winning ways after a mediocre 6-6 regular season in 2024, which was capped by a loss at the Frisco Bowl to the Memphis Tigers.

Rich Rodriguez himself comes from a successful two-year stint in charge of Jacksonville State, with two 9-4 winning seasons and a C-USA championship title last season. He was also the C-USA Coach of the Year for 2024.

About the author
Andrés Linares

Andrés Linares

Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.

Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.

His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.

Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications