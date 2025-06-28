“It kind of makes you feel like family": Marcus Freeman's WR commit Bubba Frazier makes impressive remarks about Notre Dame

Four-star wide receiver Bubba Frazier committed to Notre Dame in April and shut down his commitment a month later. The Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Georgia) standout visited South Bend last week to strengthen his bond with the Irish coaching staff, and he felt it accomplished exactly that.

“It went good,” Frazier told Irish Sports Daily. “It went amazing. I got to explore more of the campus, got to spend more time with the coaches, see how things were with that."

Frazier is the No. 47 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 33 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

During the trip, Frazier enjoyed some friendly competition on the basketball court, playing with wide receivers coach Mike Brown, director of recruiting Carter Auman, wide receiver analyst Dom Spalding, and other Irish recruiting staff.

"Great, genuine people who actually care for you, not just about football,” Frazier said. “You can actually come talk to them about things outside of football, so that's how the relationship with them is. It's important because it kind of makes you feel like family. You get more comfortable. It's not too hard to get used to it and fit in."

As a junior in the 2024 season, Frazier totaled 1,357 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is also a standout on the track, posting times of 10.80 in the 100m, 22.14 in the 200m and 51.85 in the 400m.

Notre Dame preparing for another major WR commitment

Notre Dame already has two wide receiver commits in the 2026 class in four-star prospects Dylan Faison and Bubba Frazier. The Irish can add a third on July 6, when fellow four-star Brayden Robinson is set to announce his decision.

Robinson is also considering Miami and Arizona, but the Irish and wide receiver coach Mike Brown is likely to win the race. On Friday, Steve Wiltfong projected that the WR would ultimately choose Marcus Freeman's program.

“We've got a pretty good relationship since he's been recruiting me since last spring,” Robinson told the Irish Sports Daily about Brown. “He's a good dude.”

Robinson is looking for a program where he is not just accepted, but truly valued. Notre Dame has 22 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 2 in the nation.

