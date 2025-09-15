"It was more like $100 million we spent"; Dan Lanning mocks Mike Gundy’s NIL jab days after Oregon’s 69-3 beatdown of Oklahoma State

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is off to a 3-0 start after his team beat the Northwestern Wildcats 34-14 in Week 3 of college football action. The Ducks' statement win in that period was a 69-3 beatdown of coach Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 2.The game pitting the Cowboys versus the Ducks was even spicier than usual after Gundy suggested that the Ducks overspent on their roster and that they should schedule non-conference games against teams with the same NIL budget as theirs.During Monday's segment of &quot;Wake Up Barstool,&quot; Lanning mocked Gundy's jab at his program's NIL spending on the roster.“His numbers were off, it was more like $100 million (that) we spent last year. No, it wasn’t, (but) his numbers were off,” Lanning said. “But look, in my position, you’re going to use any fuel you can to motivate your team, right? And sometimes you’re looking for it, and sometimes it just reveals itself. And we had an opportunity to do that.“We didn’t score in the fourth quarter. You know, it wasn’t a situation where we’re just trying to run up the score. We’re trying to go play good football, winning football, and our guys executed well that day.”How Dan Lanning used Mike Gundy's comments to motivate the teamDan Lanning has often used various coaches' comments and hype to motivate his team. In 2023, Lanning showed his team clips of the media praising Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes, claiming that they cared more about the spotlight than winning games.During his postgame news conference after blowing out the Cowboys, Lanning revealed that he used Gundy's comments to fire up his team before the game.“I told our team right before the game that it never requires extra motivation for an opportunity to go out and kick ass, but it never hurts when somebody pours gasoline on the fire,” Lanning said.“I felt like these guys wanted the chance to go prove who they are. I’ve got a lot of respect for coach Gundy, but at his press conference, he’s probably saying, ‘See, I told you so.’ That’s probably what his comment is.&quot;Dan Lanning has never been afraid to court the spotlight while defending his team and hyping them up himself and Mike Gundy's team got a front-row seat to the Ducks' wrath in the aftermath of their coach's comments.