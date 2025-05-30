"It was like losing somebody in your family": Ryan Day recalls painful loss to archrival Michigan Wolverines in 2024

It was Ohio State's fourth consecutive loss to archrivals Michigan Wolverines last season, which didn't sit well with desperate Buckeyes fans. From hiring armed security guards to protect his home to regrouping his devastated team, Day had face the consequences. They eventually made it to the national championship game and lifted the golden trophy in 2025.

The humiliation he and his team endured still hurts him a lot. It was tough to digest and he had no time to waste since they had to prepare for the bigger game.

During Thursday's interiew with NBC Sports' Nicole Auerbach, Day recalled the painful moment from last season. It was a low-scoring game, as both teams fought hard. Ohio State's defense looked stronger, but Michigan's offense came out clever and managed to run the ball frequently.

“When you put everything you have, you know, into something, and you come up short, you know it hurts," Day said (04:30). "And you know nobody, nobody, including myself, thought we'd lose that game, and to lose that game after losing it, you know, the years previously, it was, it was almost like it was surreal, and how it all played out.

“And you know, there's nobody then, you know, nobody outside of the woody or like my family or these coaches or these players that wants to win that game more than we do. So when you come up short, and especially the way it all played out."

Day compared the defeat to losing a family member.

"It was almost as bad as, like, losing somebody in your family," Day said. "That's, the weight that's around here, and just knowing what's coming the next couple weeks, in the next couple of months, in the next year, you realize that but you gotta own it.”

Ryan Day admits to have learned a lot from the new format of College Football Playoff

Last season, the 12-team College Football Playoff format debuted, and the Buckeyes managed to get through and tame each and every opponent they faced. It started with Tennessee, before clashing with the Oregon Ducks led by Dan Lanning and meeting Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame in the national championship game. It was a step-by-step path for Ryan Day and Co. to traverse.

He mentioned to NBC Sports' Nicole Auerbach that the new format helped the program understand the strengths and weaknesses in the postseason. Each game was different and came with a certain set of challenges.They managed to navigate through it smartly by devising different strategies for each opponent.

As expectations soar heading into the 2025 season, Day stands firm with a belief that he can face any challenge with a loaded roster.

