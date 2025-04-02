“It'll count for me pride-wise”: Syracuse HC Fran Brown reveals why he wanted to play a spring game against Deion Sanders’ Colorado

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and Syracuse coach Fran Brown won't get the opportunity to scrimmage against each other. Sanders pitched a potential spring game between the schools, and Brown accepted the challenge. However, the Division I FBS oversight committee denied the two teams a waiver for the game.

On "The Triple Option" show on Wednesday, Brown discussed his decision to try to set up the scrimmage game.

"I was like, 'Why will we not go out there and do that, to be able to play against Coach Prime in Colorado?' And I see that they're building the program," Brown said (Timestamp: 16:25). "They've just lost a real good quarterback. We lost a real good quarterback.

"Both teams is trying to find out where they are, and sometimes the best way to find out is to go against other people, being able to compete against other people when it doesn't necessarily count record-wise.

"It'll count for me, pride-wise, and it will count for him, because we're both competitive. But in the same sense, we can learn a lot from it. We can learn about our team, and I think our coaches will get to learn some things from their coaches."

Spring scrimmage games could be on their way out of college football

There have been a ton of changes to the landscape of college football as of late. One of those is that many teams are beginning to nix spring games to prevent opposing programs from seeing what they have up their sleeves.

Spring games are competitions between a program's own offenses and defenses. However, Deion Sanders and Fran Brown appeared to be trying to implement a change that would see the NCAA allow opposing teams to set up spring scrimmage games with one another. It's an idea that Houston coach Willie Fritz told CBS Sports that he's been trying to implement for "years."

"You've got a 50% less chance of guys getting injured," Fritz said. "I think it'd be something that's neat for the crowd to see.

"You could probably use it to help your collective as well. I think it'd be awesome, good for both teams. One year they go to your place, the next year, you go to the other place. I think it'd be something you'd get even more crowd support from."

It will be interesting to see if the idea is one that the NCAA will consider to make more of a regularity in the future.

