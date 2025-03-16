"It’ll be in a different format": LSU HC Brian Kelly explains what the Tigers' 2025 spring games will look like amid cancellations across the realm

Brian Kelly said that LSU will have an event entirely different from the norm on the day scheduled for its spring game. The age-long culture of spring games in college football witnessed a divergence from the norm this year as many programs in the landscape canceled it.

In his press conference session on Saturday, Kelly explained the new format of the program's spring game.

“You’ll get a chance to see all of your favorite players and be able to be part of what would be a culmination of the 15 practices,” Kelly said. “There’ll be live scrimmaging, but it’ll be in a different format. It won’t be a continuation. It’ll be broken up into situational red zone, some kicking game, there’ll be a lot more special teams involved in it.”

Furthermore, Kelly noted that the new format will give fans a chance to see a broader range of players at the game on April 12. The open practice setup is expected to provide freshman athletes with opportunities typically limited in traditional spring games.

“I think what was more important to me where we are as a football team was to get all of our players an opportunity to get reps,” he added. “Sometimes you don’t get the equal amount of reps in a spring game. We have some young players that need some practice time, and this will give everybody an opportunity.”

Brian Kelly doesn't believe spring games are responsible for tampering

Many college football programs are canceling spring games this year due to concerns about tampering. The spring transfer portal opens after the conclusion of the team's spring schedule, leaving a huge opportunity for tampering after seeing a player in the games.

However, Brian Kelly does not share that sentiment as many coaches do.

“I think if you’re going to lose a player, it’s not because of what they put on film in the spring ball,” Kelly said. “It’s because of what’s happened throughout the entire semester or year. I think that was just an easy sound bite to get out from under having a spring game. That’s just my opinion.”

Kelly and LSU are seeking redemption this season after finishing 9-4 last season and missing out on the expanded College Football Playoff. The program has recruited a strong 2025 class despite losing Bryce Underwood while also leading the portal ranking.

