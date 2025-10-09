“It'll tarnish you for your career”: Texas legend Bijan Robinson gives invaluable advice to Arch Manning ahead of Texas vs Oklahoma

Arch Manning received some words of wisdom from former Texas All-American running back Bijan Robinson on Wednesday. The advice comes after Steve Sarkisian's program's disappointing 3-2 start to the 2025 season.Manning started the season surrounded by immense hype due to both because of his family legacy and his status as a preseason Heisman favorite. However, his performances through Week 6 have taken him out of the race and made him a frequent target of criticism in the media.During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday, Robinson shared how Manning should handle the growing pressure.“I would say just continue to stay consistent as much as possible,” Robinson said. “Don't listen to the media, because the media can either steer you in the right direction, or it'll tarnish you for your career.“So for him, like, always know that everybody has his back in that building. And Coach Stark continues to have his back. Everybody around him has his back.”Texas’ offensive struggles have contributed to the program's rough start, as the line, receivers and running game haven’t done enough to support Manning.The Longhorns are looking to bounce back in Week 7’s game against No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, and Robinson had advice for the whole squad.“It's the whole team, like the whole offense has to come together, especially this week, playing against Oklahoma,” Robinson said. “This is gonna be a really big game for not just Texas as a program, but those individual players.“My advice to them is just (to) put their head down, stay out of the outside noise and just go on that field on Saturday and show everybody what they can do.”Robinson starred at Texas from 2020 to 2022. He finished ninth in Heisman voting in his final season before being drafted No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL draft.Arch Manning reflects on the Week 7 game against Oklahoma Texas will be under heavy pressure in Week 7 when it faces Oklahoma, as the Sooners are tied with Tennessee for the nation’s lead in sacks (21).The Longhorns are coming off a 29-21 loss at Florida on Saturday, which dropped them out of the AP Top 25 after starting the season ranked No. 1.However, Arch Manning remains confident heading into the game with John Mateer’s Oklahoma squad.“I feel like we got a really good team that battles,” Manning said on Monday (via SI). “I have respect for all of our guys for battling back. That’s just part of playing quarterback, playing football.“I’ve watched guys take hits and get up like a champ, so I’m just following their lead. Obviously we didn’t play well on Saturday. We’ve got to learn from it and get better and go play well against [Oklahoma].Texas is 0-1 in the Southeastern Conference.