"It looks BETTER": $45M Coach Prime calls out old backyard video resurfacing on X

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is one of the most talked about people in college football. He is best known for his time in the NFL as a star player for teams like the Dallas Cowboys.

However, he has moved into a different part of his life as a college football head coach. As the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, he has turned the team around in two seasons.

Coach Prime owns a mansion in Colorado. A video of the property was reposted by CFB analyst Dov Kleiman on Wednesday. Coach Prime quickly responded, pointing out that it is an old video and that his backyard looks much better now:

"This is old, our back yard don’t really look like this! It looks BETTER."

The property is impressive and has likely been valuable to his sons for their development as athletes. The property has a large pool, basketball court, and a large field for football practice.

Coach Prime, who is worth $45 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, has also helped turn his children into star athletes over the years. QB Shedeur Sanders is the most notable example. He is projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Safety Shilo Sanders is also projected to be selected in this year's draft as well.

Mel Kiper moves Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, up in his latest mock draft

Since the end of the season, Shedeur Sanders has been widely viewed as a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, things have shifted since the NFL Combine. There were reports that Sanders was brash and arrogant at the Combine, and as a result, his draft stock took a hit.

Several major publications moved him down in their recent mock drafts. Most notably, 'The Athletic' posted a mock draft on March 4 which had Shedeur Sanders falling to the 21st pick and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even Mel Kiper had Shedeur Sanders falling to the seventh pick.

However, things appear to be changing after free agency. With the dust settled, it is easier to predict what each team needs in the draft. As a result, in Mel Kiper's mock draft he conducted on Tuesday, he had Sanders back in the top five as the third pick, going to the New York Giants.

