“It looks real stupid to me” - $45M worth Deion Sanders expresses frustration at Colorado crew during rigorous spring training session

Deion Sanders is preparing the Colorado Buffaloes for the upcoming 2024 season, and his frustration with the team is already visible. On the first day of outdoor practice in the spring training, the defense incurred the wrath of their coach for a "disorganized" showing. The NFL legend was quick to point that out, calling it "real stupid."

The Buffaloes endured a tough first season in 2023 under "Coach Prime," who joined them in December 2022. Currently, he is ironing out the team for another run, hoping that the showing this time would be way better than it was last year. Even if that means the players need some stick for it, he isn't shying away from it.

Here is what Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders had to say to his crew during the first day of outdoor spring practice when they didn't seem to play the way he wanted them to:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It's real disorganized. It's real stupid when we’re running around and don't know who to cover. It's real stupid, it looks real stupid to me.”

The video was shared by "Well Off Media" on YouTube.

The practice continued after the berating from Coach Prime, and the offense seemed to dominate the proceedings. It remains to be seen if CU's defense can come up with some solutions to its problems before the season kicks off this fall. Sanders, who is worth $45 million per CelebrityNetWorth, would want that to happen before the upcoming spring game.

Deion Sanders says son Shedeur Sanders will pick his NFL team to get drafted

While Deion Sanders is in preparation for the 2024 college football season, he already has some views on his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, and the 2025 NFL draft. According to Coach Prime, Shedeur might pull an Eli Manning and choose the team he is drafted to next year. He reportedly also thinks the same about Buffaloes star Travis Hunter.

Manning reacted to Coach Prime's views on X:

Expand Tweet

Manning had been drafted first overall by the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 NFL draft. But he refused to play for the franchise and was traded to the New York Giants for Philip Rivers. He led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins before hanging his cleats in 2019. Can Shedeur have a similar career?

Poll : Will Deion Sanders be able to improve on last year's Colorado run? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion