"It was a lot": Cade Klubnik recalls hectic aspect of recruitment process during unprecedented times 

Cade Klubnik was highly recruited during his days at high school. He was rated a five-star prospect and the top quarterback in his class, making him a coveted prospect among several reputable college football programs.

However, Klubnik didn't have the usual recruiting process due to the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic. He couldn't visit the schools interested in him, while the coaches couldn't visit him at home. That made the process more difficult than it would have been expected.

“In his appearance on a recent installment of the Pure Athlete podcast, Cade Klubnik explained how he had to go through his recruiting process and how hectic it was. It was pretty difficult, but he adapted to the need of the time at the moment.

“After my sophomore year, before Covid, it's like March, I ended up having like probably six or seven offers,” Klubnik said (Timestamp 28:38). “By August, I had like probably 15.

“March hit, COVID happened, (and) from that point forward until I'm committed, all of my recruiting process was on Zoom and FaceTime. I had like a schedule, like a literal calendar just for FaceTime and Zooms. It’d be like four or five a day for like two months straight at one point. It was a lot.”

Cade Klubnik explained how he landed at his desired program

While Cade Klubnik had a lot of offers across the country during his recruiting process, he had a strong desire to go to Clemson.

However, Dabo Swinney and his program didn't present the quarterback with an offer due to a standing rule in the program.

"I really want to go to Clemson, but Coach Swinney’s rule is we don't offer guys unless they come to see us,” Klubnik said (Timestamp 29:20 ).

“I couldn't do that, I just couldn't because of COVID. He's like ‘That's something we do – we've always’ and I'm like ‘Okay, I respect it.’”

Klubnik, though, established a strong relationship with his assistants and kept in contact with them for several months. He had rounded up his list of offers to top-five and was close to deciding before the Clemson offer eventually came.

“Eventually, I got to him (Swinney),” Klubnik said (Timestamp 32:55). He ended up offering me (a scholarship), and it was really cool. Coach Swinney FaceTimed me, I was home alone.

"I was literally home alone, and Coach Swinney offered me, and I committed on the spot.”

His strong desire to play at Clemson eventually paid off. Entering his final season at the program, Cade Klubnik has a chance to etch his name in history as one of the best players to have played for the program.

