"It means everything": Michigan HC Sherrone Moore explains how defeating long-term rival Ohio State feels in Ann Arbor

Sherrone Moore took over as the head coach of Michigan last month following the transition of Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. However, Moore is already 1-0 against long-term rival Ohio State after leading the Wolverines to a victory over the Buckeyes in Harbaugh's absence last season.

As his tenure begins in Ann Arbor, the new coach understands what it means to win “The Game.” Speaking in a recent installment of “The Rich Eisen Show,” Moore explained the feeling that comes with defeating Ohio State:

"It meant everything, I mean just winning that game regardless of whether you're the head coach or the offensive coordinator, o-line coach, defensive coordinator," Moore said. "It means everything, that's everything we work for all year."

Sherrone Moore aims to uphold the standard

The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is arguably the fiercest in the world of college football. The Wolverines have notably been the dominant side in the rivalry matchup in recent years and Moore is aiming to ensure that continues as he commences his tenure:

“That's the standard we uphold ourselves and that program and will continue to do so," Moore said. "We know everything we do and we work for we're trying to beat them every single day.

“So it meant everything and that's the game we work for and was super excited for that moment for our players, for our fans, for the university to continue what we've been doing and we look to continue to uphold that standard.”

Michigan, the reigning college football national champion, has won the last three games against Ohio State and the expectation in Ann Arbor is that Sherrone Moore maintains the streak. Having been part of the rivalry, the coach has communicated his commitment to ensuring that.

Can Michigan replicate Ohio State's seven-game streak?

During the tenure of Urban Meyer at Ohio State, the Buckeyes won seven consecutive games against Michigan, marking one of the longest winning streak in the rivalry. After a three-game winning streak, the Wolverines look to be on the path to replicate their rival’s success.

However, Michigan’s winning streak has created significant tension in Columbus. Ryan Day has been under intense pressure following the latest loss in November and there were calls for his firing among fans. Things got worse after the Wolverines went on to claim the national title.

Nonetheless, Ohio State appears to be working toward saving the situation. The Buckeyes have made significant additions to their roster and staff ahead of the 2024 season. It remains to be seen what Sherrone Moore gets to achieve in rivalry as a substantive head coach.