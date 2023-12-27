"It means everything to my family" - LB signee Cayden Jones shares memorable Nick Saban visit as Alabama's locker room gets stacked with top recruits

Four-star linebacker Cayden Jones signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday. Hailing from Christ School in North Carolina, Jones is one of the latest top recruits to bolster Alabama's already stacked locker room.

Jones, coveted by programs like Notre Dame and USC, ultimately chose Alabama for his next chapter.

"It really does mean everything to my family and I," he said, as reported by On3's Joseph Hastings. "We're super excited."

Hastings tweeted that Jones discussed his recent in-home visit with coach Nick Saban and the Alabama staff, hinting at the program's influential role in his decision.

"It's been my dream, and it's all really worked out perfectly," Jones said, according to 247 Sports. "Anyone I have ever met (at Alabama) just clicked, so that was a huge plus. I am excited to see where I fit in. Just going to try to get in where I fit in."

Jones' versatility promises much for the Crimson Tide defense. He shines in coverage and space, possessing experience as both an edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. Add to that his past stints at defensive back (safety and slot) and linebacker (box and edge rusher), and one gets a glimpse of the dynamic player joining Alabama's ranks.

Who is versatile star LB Cayden Jones?

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Cayden Jones hails from Arden. Per the Alabama website, securing top rankings both in North Carolina and the Southeast. ESPN placed him at No. 62 on the ESPN300 and ranked him fifth among outside linebackers.

Under coach Chad Walker at Christ School, Jones had 78 tackles, 11 of which were for loss, and four sacks.

When it came to choosing a college, Jones had offers from several prestigious institutions, including Michigan, Notre Dame and USC. However, he ultimately decided to pledge his allegiance to Alabama.

Cayden Jones' Timeline: He got offers from top-notch institutions

July 05, 2021: Cayden Jones receives an offer from the Charlotte 49ers.

September 11, 2021: Jones unofficially visits the Tennessee Volunteers for the Pittsburgh game.

February 01, 2022: Jones receives an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats.

February 07, 2022: Jones receives offers from Ole Miss Rebels, East Carolina Pirates, Oklahoma Sooners, Liberty Flames, North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils.

March 17, 2022: Jones receives an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

May 10, 2022: Jones receives offers from Virginia Tech Hokies, USC Trojans, Syracuse Orange, Pittsburgh Panthers and Louisville Cardinals.

May 13, 2022: Jones receives an offer from the Michigan State Spartans.

September 05, 2022: Jones receives an offer from the Michigan Wolverines.

November 27, 2021: Jones unofficially visits the South Carolina Gamecocks.

June 27, 2021: Jones unofficially visits the Tennessee Volunteers.

December 20, 2023: Jones seals the deal to play football for the Alabama Crimson Tide by signing an NLI.

