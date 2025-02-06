"It meant more to me": New USC GM Chad Bowden bluntly accepts valuing Trojans more than Notre Dame

Chad Bowden was hired as USC's general manager on Jan. 24, a few days after Notre Dame's defeat to Ohio State in the national championship game. On Wednesday, Bowden was introduced and made a bold statement about leaving the Fighting Irish to join the Trojans.

Bowden opened up on his decision to leave his role as Notre Dame's general manager, even when the program was back to competing for major honors.

"Notre Dame did everything to keep me there," Bowden said. "USC, for me, it meant more to me."

Bowden then spoke about his affection for USC when he watched the program produce superstars when he was younger.

"When I was a kid, I watched Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush. Like, that was my team. Lendale White, (Dwayne) Jarrett, all those guys. USC kind of held something in my heart." Bowden said.

Bowden joined Notre Dame in 2021 as a defensive coordinator. He worked alongside Marcus Freeman for one season.

While Freeman was promoted to head coach in his first year with the Fighting Irish, Bowden continued to rise up the ranks and was promoted to general manager in 2024.

In his first year as general manager, Bowden helped Freeman build a superteam at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish made the College Football Playoff national championship game but suffered a 34-23 defeat to Ohio State.

Now, Chad Bowden will focus on building a team at USC for Lincoln Riley.

How much is USC general manager Chad Bowden making at USC?

According to reports, USC general manager Chad Bowden will make $1 million in salary per year. His new deal makes him more than three times what he was earning at Notre Dame.

Per reports, Bowden was making between $270,000 to $300,000 annually at Notre Dame.

With the huge pay rise at USC, Bowden will also need to deliver the goods for the program.

The Trojans finished with a 7-6 record despite beating Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl game. Bowden will potentially aim to help the Trojans make the College Football Playoff next season.

