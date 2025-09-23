“It was all by mistake”: Deion Sanders reveals how his iconic bandana look was born from a Florida State hair curl problem

Before becoming a transformative coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders built a legendary NFL career. From his debut with the Atlanta Falcons in 1989 to his final season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2005, he was recognized as one of the game’s greats.

Ad

But Sanders’ rise to stardom started earlier at Florida State in the late 1980s, where he also introduced his signature bandana style.

On the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Coach Prime revealed that he came up with the idea to tie a black bandana around his Hall of Fame bust in 2011, and he shared how the look began.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“First, it was a wristband,” Sanders said (38:09). “I had a curl when I played Florida State, and it used to drip down and get in (my) eyes. So, I put a headband on my head. But when I put my helmet on, the headband slipped down, and that's when I start rocking the thing around the neck. That was by mistake.

Ad

Trending

“That wasn't Oh my gosh. Everyone rocks that look. Everybody rocks that look. mistake. Then I start putting the headband around it because it'll hold up. But that was by mistake. Put the headband around the neck. That was for the curl and it just slid down. All by mistake. Swagger just happens by mistake.”

Ad

Ad

Throughout his NFL journey with the Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Ravens, Sanders never stayed longer than five seasons with any team, often switching up the bandana colors along the way.

As for his philosophy on style and performance, Coach Prime has his own notion.

"Look good, feel good,” Coach Prime said in 2023 (via The U.S. Sun). “Feel good, play good. Play good, they pay good. They pay good, you live good.”

Ad

Deion Sanders reveals his favorite NFL team from his playing days

Deion Sanders carved out a legendary 14-year NFL career during the 1990s, dominating as a lockdown cornerback and dynamic return specialist.

On Monday, Coach Prime reflected on which team stood out most to him during that stretch.

“Atlanta was my favorite team,” Sanders said (via On3). “We had so much fun, man. I mean, we got our butts kicked. We went to a playoff. We had so much fun. I think we had a team meeting in Magic City every Friday night. It was crazy. We had so much fun. Shout out to Magic.

Ad

“But so much fun. The Dallas Cowboys were different. San Francisco it was business. It was like business, and I love that it was like business. Then, you got to Dallas and they won like you did in San Fran, but you had fun winning. You enjoyed all your teammates and the laughter and the banter that went on.”

Over his career, Sanders won Super Bowls with both the 49ers (XXIX) and the Cowboys (XXX), while also earning nine Pro Bowl selections and six First-Team All-Pro honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More