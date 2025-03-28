"It was really eye-opening to me": Todd McShay left astonished by Jaxson Dart's tape breakdown

NFL draft analyst Todd McShay believes Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart could be one of best quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have been talked about as the top-two quarterbacks in the draft all season. However, throughout the draft process, Dart's name has risen up draft boards and McShay understands why.

"Couldn’t agree more, Nate. His 161-snap 'Vs. Pressure' cut-up from 2024 is so far superior to all the other QBs in this class. It was really eye-opening to me," McShay wrote on X.

It is high praise from McShay who is one of the best draft analysts. He believes Dart is the best quarterback under pressure as he is calm in the pocket and knows what throws to make, which makes him special.

Dart went 276-for-398 for 4,279 yards for 29 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. Although he had a good season, he still fell short of leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff.

Draft analyst compares Jaxson Dart to Josh Allen

Jaxson Dart was a star quarterback at Ole Miss, but how his game will translate to the NFL is a question.

However, draft analyst Todd McShay said Dart has 'got some Josh Allen in his game' which will help him in the NFL.

"Why I'm saying that is there's this like suddenness when pressure's coming—and it jumped out over and over on tape—pressure's coming [and] it's not 'oh s--t,'" McShay said, via Bleacher Report. "…There's no sense of panic ever in his game, except those three terrible plays at the end of the year."

If Dart can play like Josh Allen, he will be a surefire first-round pick and would be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, McShay said Dart does make some mistakes and bad throws in crucial moments, which was seen at the end of year, which hurt Ole Miss' chances of getting into the playoffs.

Regardless, Dart has a chance to improve his draft stock at Ole Miss Pro Day as he will throw in front of scouts on Friday.

Jaxson Dart is the third-ranked quarterback in the draft by Mel Kiper Jr. and the 18th-ranked prospect.

