"It really has to do with losing Nico Iamaleava to UCLA": Paul Finebaum drags Tennessee through the mud with bold prediction for 2025

SEC Network host Paul Finebaum has made a grim prediction for the Tennessee Vols’ playoff chances in the 2025 season. Finebaum, an alumnus of the university, is not convinced that the Vols will repeat their impressive feat of making the playoff. The program made it to the playoff last season for the first time in its history.

Ad

However, during a segment on SportsCenter on Saturday, Finebaum expressed the view that Josh Heupel’s team will fall just short of that mark this season. His reasoning for this prediction is the loss of a key player from last season’s offense, quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who transferred through the portal. He said:

“Tennessee will not make the playoffs. I’m very out on that, and it really has to do with losing Nico (Iamaleava) to UCLA. Joey Aguilar is serviceable—Tennessee is good. I think they will come close to the playoffs, but I can’t, in good conscience, predict that even though I just heard from the dean of Tennessee and they’ve revoked my degree.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During their first playoff appearance last season, Heupel’s team lost to Ohio State in the first round. The Buckeyes went on to win the national championship. Meanwhile, the achievement raised the standards for what is expected of Heupel and his team by the Vols’ fans.

In a controversial turn of events, the relationship between Iamaleava and the program soured during the off-season. This led to his departure in the spring, when he headed for the UCLA Bruins, leaving Heupel to search for a new leader for his offense.

Ad

Josh Heupel explains how he decided on Nico Iamaleava’s replacement at Tennessee

Following the Vols’ first fall practice on Wednesday, head coach Josh Heupel explained to newsmen how he decided on his new quarterback, Joey Aguilar. He said:

“I think the maturity that he demonstrated on the phone, as you get a chance to go through his history, what matters to him and what he’s looking for, what he cares about, fit the culture piece of it. Obviously, studied the film as well. So I felt like it had a chance to be a really good fit at that point.”

Aguilar transferred from Appalachian State to UCLA in December, expecting to be the Bruins’ starting quarterback for the 2025 season. However, he transferred again in the spring to Tennessee after Iamaleava moved the other way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More