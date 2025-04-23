"It’s a 100% lie": Deion Sanders Jr. harshly calls out scathing report on Shedeur Sanders day before 2025 NFL Draft

Deion Sanders Jr. is batting for Shedeur Sanders with a day remaining for the 2025 NFL draft, which will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Shedeur is one of the top quarterback prospects entering this draft.
He was once seen as the first overall pick, but over time, he has found himself dropping in the pecking order. Now, chances are he may have to wait until the 21st pick when the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially draft him.
Amid this, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero published a report on Tuesday, where he analyzed quarterbacks from the eyes of coaches, scouts and executives. His report included comments from anonymous NFL executives taking jibe at Shedeur's quarterback skills.
This didn't sit well with Shedeur's brother and Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. He fired a tweet in response to Pelissero's report in which he claimed that some of the NFL executives were lying about their scouting report for the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback.
"It’s actually funny as hell seeing these 'executives' straight up lie… or boldly say certain things when it’s a 100% lie," Deion Sanders Jr. said. "Yall don’t even understand that yall are preparing that table…"
What was written in the report about Shedeur Sanders that got his brother possibly riled up?
Tom Pelissero's reports included comments from various scouts and NFL executives sharing their take on Shedeur Sanders. There were of course, some words of praise for the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner but some inputs were not good for Shedeur's draft stock.
"His college tape looked like Caleb Williams without the elite physical arm talent," an NFC coordinator said, via Tom Pelissero's report.
"I'm sorry: You can't play that game at this level. So, you've got to be banking on him making a jump from a decision-making, in-the-pocket, on-time, under-pressure [perspective], where you don't have evidence of that on tape. That, to me, is why people are going to be nervous about him."
Another harsh testimony came from the NFC coordinator, who said:
"There's just a lack of a ton of juice in his arm. He's not incredibly athletic. He does hold on to the ball. The offense is really hard to judge what they're doing offensively and what he's being told from a read standpoint, so you can't totally kill him for that.
"I see him as more of a backup that, shoot, maybe he can develop into a fringe starter."
Though there's knowing exactly which comments riled up Deion Sanders Jr. but it seems he is going to take offense on anyone putting lies about his brother.
