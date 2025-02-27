“It’s almost like dating”: Shedeur Sanders makes stance clear on NFL Combine being a high pressure environment

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will attend the NFL Combine from February 27th to March 2nd as one of the biggest names. Alongside Miami's Cam Ward, he is viewed as one of the top two QBs in the draft and could contend to be the first pick.

On Tuesday, Sanders released an episode of his podcast, "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders," where he spoke about whether he views the Combine as a high-pressure environment.

"Nah, the thing is the highest pressure situation should be on them fourth and threes," Sanders said (starts at 6:00). "Everything off the field, that should be easy because you're just living life, being a normal human, having conversations. These people go to sleep, wake up also. They brush their teeth in the morning also. It's just having regular conversations.

"Some is gonna like you, some is not. It's almost like dating. Some girls is gonna like how you are, some girl's not gonna like how you are. But at the end of the day it's best to be authentic and it's best to be yourself and not really fabricate anything. So they can understand what they're investing in and what they're getting out of a person."

Shedeur Sanders said having cameras around is not a problem to him because of his unique upbringing with Deion Sanders as his father.

"So, I never really feel like those are pressure situations ever because you're just having human conversations and having dialogue," Sanders added.

"There's more cameras but you know cameras been around us since we was three. So, cameras don't do anything to me. I don't pay attention to them."

Shedeur Sanders opts not to throw at the NFL Combine

Shedeur Sanders has made a controversial decision ahead of the NFL Combine. He will not throw at the Combine. Instead, he will wait to showcase his throwing abilities until Colorado's Pro Day.

This move has drawn a lot of criticism around the college football world. However, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen does not have an issue with it.

"I’m OK with that. To me, you’ve never thrown to these receivers before," Schoen said on Tuesday. "If they throw, that’s great. I’m never gonna downgrade them for not throwing. If they don’t have a great throwing session, I’m not gonna downgrade them for that either because they’ve never thrown to these guys."

The New York Giants have the third pick and are rumored to have interest in Sanders.

