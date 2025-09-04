"It's always good to have a battle": Ohio State legend Jim Tressel approves Ryan Day's leadership after Texas win

Many experts questioned Ohio State's ability to defend their 2024 national championship, as the Buckeyes began the 2025 season ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP poll. However, Ryan Day's squad proved their strength in Week 1 by beating the then-No. 1 Texas 14-7 on Saturday.Following the win, OSU moved up to No. 1 in the first regular-season AP Top 25 Poll of 2025. As Day is now on the way to become the first Buckeyes coach to repeat as a national champion, former OSU coach Jim Tressel shared his thoughts on the game against Texas.&quot;When you see these two teams in November, they will probably look totally different, but it was a good win for us,&quot; Tressel said on the &quot;Bobby Carpenter Show&quot; on Tuesday. &quot;It's always good to have a battle.&quot;After John Cooper was fired in 2001, Tressel took over as Ohio State's head coach and led the program for 10 seasons, achieving a 106-22 record. He secured the national championship in 2002 and won six Big Ten titles during his one decade tenure.Tressel resigned in 2011 following controversies involving players receiving &quot;improper benefits.&quot; He has since earned several honors, including induction into the College Football Hall of Fame (2015) and the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame (2015).Ex-Michigan star praises Ohio State after Week 1 win over TexasOhio State looked every bit like the defending champion in Week 1, as the Buckeyes’ defense limited Texas quarterback Arch Manning to 170 passing yards and recorded an interception. Manning did manage a fourth-quarter touchdown, keeping Texas within reach late.With the 7-point win, Ohio State put an end to the offseason hype surrounding Manning, and former Michigan tight end and current analyst Jake Butt had nothing but praise for the Buckeyes.&quot;Ohio State is the best team in college football,&quot; Butt said (via The Spun). &quot;I will not hear any other debate. They played with a certain hunger. They were so excited that it's finally their chance to lead this Buckeyes defense.&quot;Ohio State will face Grambling State on Saturday.